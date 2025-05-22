'D-30' and 'D-20' trend as BTS ARMY gears up for group reunion, Jimin-Jungkook's military discharge, know what they mean

BTS ARMY, are you ready? Ready to feel those heartwarming Borahae moments? Ready to hear "ARMY, we love you" and "Saranghae, ARMY?" We’re guessing the answer is a resounding YES. BTS is finally coming home, reuniting in just a couple of months after a long two-year wait.

Since BTS’ Jin began his mandatory military service in 2022, each member of the septet has been serving their country one by one. Now, the time for their homecoming is near — reuniting on stage, going live on Weverse, and giving fans everything they’ve been longing for.

On May 22, X (formerly Twitter) exploded with the hashtags D-30 and D-20, creating buzz among fans worldwide. But what exactly do these trends mean? Let’s clear up the confusion.

What is D-30?

D-30 marks the countdown to BTS’ full group reunion when all members -RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—will be back to civilian life, having completed their military duties. The final member, Suga (Min Yoongi), is scheduled to return on June 21, 2025. Therefore, June 22 will mark exactly one month since their complete reunion. Notably, Suga is currently serving as a social service agent, an alternative to active duty, which extends his service by 10 days compared to the other members.

One fan comments, 'Finally, after a long wait. ' Another shares, 'just like that, night changes.' One ARMY shares, 'This is iconic.' Another comment read, 'Only 30 days left for them to reunite.'

What about D-20?

The D-20 trend relates specifically to the imminent military discharge of Jimin and Jungkook. Both enlisted together and are set to return on June 11, 2025. Meanwhile, RM and V will return just a day earlier on June 10. This countdown has fans eagerly anticipating the day their favorite members reunite.

Since May 22, the anticipation has been growing. ARMYs worldwide are sharing memes, old videos, edits, and heartfelt messages as they count down the days to D-20 and D-30, eagerly awaiting the big moment.

For context, J-Hope and Jin already completed their mandatory military service in 2024 and have returned to civilian life. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming full reunion. How will it unfold? What will the comeback look like? The excitement is palpable.

So, ARMYs, are you ready for BTS’ grand return?

