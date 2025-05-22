'They are my lifesavers': BTS’ Jin praises bandmates and shares plans to honor hard work post-military reunion in June

BTS' Jin made a memorable return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (May 21), marking a special moment as he reconnected with fans and celebrated his fellow band members. During the appearance, Jin touched hearts when he said, “They are my lifesavers,” referring to his BTS bandmates, showing deep affection and respect for them.

BTS' Jin brought a fresh energy to the stage, turning it into a vibrant celebration. From sharing laughs with Jimmy Fallon to delivering a powerful performance of his latest title track, Don’t Say You Love Me, from his ECHO album.

During the interview, Jimmy asked Jin how it felt to be back and whether he was excited about BTS reuniting in June. The singer, being candid and sincere, said it was nice to have some time alone. But he was quick to add that he’s looking forward to honoring the hard work of the rest of the group when they return, saying, “They are my lifesavers.” He also expressed his intention to support and care for them, recognizing their efforts during their time in service.

Following his military discharge in 2024, Jin briefly reunited with the other members, and they shared a group photo on social media. Since then, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook haven’t posted any more group photos. However, they’ve stayed connected with fans, including through recent Jin’s live broadcasts on Weverse.

As the oldest member, often referred to as the hyung, Jin has always embraced his role as the big brother of BTS. His return to The Tonight Show is part of a long history with the program.

For those unaware, BTS first appeared on the show in 2018 with performances of their hits Idol and I’m Fine. They returned in 2020 (virtually due to COVID-19) and 2021 to perform chart-toppers like Butter and Permission to Dance.

Now, as BTS prepares to reunite later this year, Jin’s emotional words and joyful energy hint at an exciting new chapter for the group—and their fans.

