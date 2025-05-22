OMEGA X's former agency director’s molestation case moves to prosecution, trial set for June

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

OMEGA X has been at the center of a serious legal controversy. The K-pop group's former agency director, identified only as A, has been forwarded to prosecution on multiple charges related to workplace molestation and assault.

According to Allkpop, A, the wife of Spire Entertainment’s CEO, was sent to the prosecution without detention on May 7, following an extensive and intense investigation. Now, Prosecutors have fined her 500,000 KRW for the assault. However, A contested the fine and requested a formal trial, which is scheduled to begin in July 2025.

OMEGA X's present company, IPQ, came forward to lend their strong support. The agency shared, “The members fought against injustice bravely and never gave up on their promises to fans. Their story represents one of the most subjective and courageous narratives of growth in K-pop history.”

The allegations against A involve forcibly inappropriate physical contact with six members of OMEGA X during various events, including a Latin American tour in September 2022 and meetings held at the agency’s former office in Seongdong-gu, Seoul.

Seven out of the group’s eleven members filed complaints in August 2023, accusing A of forcibly touching arms, hugging members without consent, and touching some members inappropriately, often while intoxicated.

As per MK, Korea, Police investigations confirmed that A engaged in workplace molestation involving 6 members. However, one member’s claim, specifically by Hwi Chan, was dismissed by police, despite A also filing a counter-complaint accusing Hwi Chan of harassment. That complaint was not forwarded for prosecution.

In addition to molestation charges, A is facing legal proceedings for assaulting OMEGA X member Jaehan. The incident reportedly took place in October 2022 at a hotel lobby in Los Angeles, where Jaehan accused A of pulling his hood aggressively, causing him to fall.

Following the allegations and lawsuits involving assault, the group cut ties with Spire Entertainment in 2023 and signed with a new agency, IPQ.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: OMEGA X members express happiness over 3rd debut anniversary; say ‘nervous’ for future