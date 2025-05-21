The Royals vs Bridgerton: Why fans are rejecting comparison between Ishaan Khatter’s show and Jonathan Bailey-led hit series

Since its release, Ishaan Khatter’s The Royals has received a variety of responses from viewers. In the midst of this, Netflix India posted a series of images on their official Instagram account, drawing comparisons between the show and the popular series Bridgerton. The platform shared stills from The Royals alongside visually similar shots from Bridgerton, but it seems that fans of Bridgerton were not pleased with the comparison.

The first image showed Ishaan Khatter riding a horse, closely resembling a scene with Jonathan Bailey from the original series. Another photo depicted Ishaan and Nora Fatehi dancing in a ballroom, paired alongside a similar moment featuring Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley from the English drama.

One of the images also showed Ishaan Khatter and Jonathan Bailey in a swimming pool from their respective series. Another still featured Ishaan walking alongside Sakshi Tanwar, who portrayed his mother in the show, which was compared to a similar scene with Jonathan and his on-screen mother, Ruth Gemmell, from Bridgerton.

However, shortly after the post went live, many social media users reacted strongly, criticizing Netflix for drawing a comparison between The Royals and the hit show Bridgerton. One fan wrote, “You are comparing Johnathan bailey with lshan Khattar!!???? Konsha sasta nesha kiye ho bhai.” Another added, “Oh please do not even try to compare Bridgerton with the royals.” Some users mocked Ishaan’s show, labeling it the “Meesho version of Bridgerton."

One user commented, "Johnathan Bailey is way too hotter than ishan." Another questioned, "Are u seriously comparing The Bridgerton with royals??? Plz use some brain." And yet another called it the "Worst comparison ever."

For those unaware, The Royals has been criticized for its weak storyline and the perceived lack of chemistry between the lead actors, Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar.

Recently, the show’s director, Priyanka Ghose, responded to the criticism in an interview with India Today. She acknowledged that while the show did not resonate with some viewers, she aims to improve in the future. She also noted that many people enjoyed the show and appreciated the chemistry between the leads, expressing surprise at the polarized nature of the feedback.

