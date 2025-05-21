Aditi Rao Hydari wears sindoor and red saree as she flaunts new bride energy at Cannes 2025

Aditi Rao Hydari walked the streets of Cannes in an unexpected ensemble sure to win hearts. The Bollywood actress embraced a red saree with sindoor, showcasing Indian cultural roots on the global stage. Channeling a gorgeous new bride look, Hydari exuded a desi feminine energy—a perfect blend of beauty and boldness. Let’s dissect her look!

Gracefully set against the serene blue sea, Aditi Rao Hydari wore a breezy red saree by Raw Mango, a brand known for crafting sarees inspired by traditional and remote Indian styles. Staying true to this, Rao’s drape was minimal yet radiated a desi charm that represents pan-India’s sartorial legacy. The red silk saree featured thin blue borders, creating a striking and stylish contrast. The pallu and hemline boasted a wide band of golden strips, adding subtle texture to the flair.

The Heeramandi actress paired her plain red saree with a sleeveless blouse featuring a tube-top style bodice, a subtle sweetheart neckline, and delicate straps. The minimal, matching blouse enhanced the feminine flow of Aditi’s ensemble.

For jewelry, the Ajeeb Daastaans star chose pieces that perfectly complemented the saree’s vibe. She adorned her bare neck with a vivid kundan choker and matching earrings. The intricate necklace showcased blue stones, kundan work, and pearl-studded strings, centered around a circular red stone charm trimmed with tiny rhinestones. She completed the look with matching circular earrings, adding a regal touch to her appearance.

However, the adornment that truly stole our hearts was the sindoor (vermilion powder). Even her bindi was crafted from sindoor, honoring one of India’s deeply rooted cultural traditions. Complementing this, Aditi flaunted makeup that elevated her desi glam—smokey eyes defined by kohl and lengthening mascara, rosy cheeks that gave her a fresh, new-bride glow, and creamy light mauve lips. The striking, smoky eyes and blushed cheeks perfectly balanced Indian feminine boldness with graceful poise.

She finished the look with a messy updo, her hair center-parted and tucked into a low bun.

On dissecting Aditi Rao Hydari’s Cannes 2025 look, it’s clear that she and her styling team nailed the vibe they aimed for—pure nayi dulhan core.

