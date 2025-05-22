Will Yellowjackets Return for Season 4? Here’s What We Know

It's good news for Yellowjackets fans because season 4 of the show will see the light of day! This news was announced by none other than Chris McCarthy, who is the co-CEO of Paramount Global and president of Showtime / MTV Entertainment Studios.

In April, the season 3 finale’s viewership rose to 19% from the season 2 finale, according to the reports. McCarthy stated, “Yellowjackets has become a cultural juggernaut, with Season 3 shattering all previous records – we are thrilled to announce its renewal for a Season 4 on Paramount+.”

He also expressed his gratitude for the show creators, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, for the way they “masterfully crafted an utterly singular, genre-defying phenomenon.” McCarthy called the shed a “perfect alchemy of psychological horror, survival thriller and coming-of-age drama that continues to captivate audiences worldwide.”

For the unversed, the show tevahed after an all-girls soccer team who face a tragedy when their plane crashes on the way to Seattle in Ontario’s wilderness. The show does a great job in showcasing how the situation leads them to take extreme action and lose their minds.

The season three trilogy kept the viewers on the edge of their seats, It starred Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Lauren Ambrose, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nelisse, Sophie Thatcher, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Elijan Wood, Joel McHale, Simone Kessell and others.

For the unsolved, the show is produced for Showtime by Lionsgate Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

As far as the production details for the upcoming exciting and highly anticipated season go, the details are still under wraps, so for now, the audience will have to wait ot know the major information about the next installment.

Until then, the fans can watch or rewatch the previous season of Yellojackets, which are available to catch on streaming ans on demand on Paramount+ with Showtime.

