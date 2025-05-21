Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Cannes 2025 Homebound in Cannes 2025 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Sunny Deol in Death Sentence Remake Aamir Khan Raid 2 Box Office The Royals Kesari Veer Advance Booking Sitaare Zameen Par

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer nets Rs 1.40 crore on 3rd Wednesday

Raid 2 collected Rs 1.40 crore on its third Wednesday at the box office. Starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, the crime thriller has completed three weeks in theaters.

By Nisha Singh
Published on May 21, 2025  |  10:01 PM IST |  14K
Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer nets Rs 1.40 crore on 3rd Wednesday
Picture courtesy: Ajay Devgn/Instagram

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Raid 2, which marks the sequel to Raid, has been a part of the box office race for three weeks. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film stars Ajay Devgn, who has reprised his role as Indian Revenue Service Officer Amay Patnaik. Co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh, Raid 2 has earned Rs 1.40 crore today.

In its extended first week, Raid 2 collected Rs 92.75 crore net business at the box office. This was followed by Rs 38.5 crore earnings in the second week. In the third week, the crime thriller earned Rs 16.15 crore net collection till the 20th day. Yesterday, the movie was aided by the Tuesday movie offer, which managed to keep higher footfalls with lower ticket prices.

The Ajay Devgn starrer has now fetched Rs 1.40 crore net at the box office on the third Wednesday, bringing its cumulative collection to Rs 148.8 crore in 21 days.

Day/Week Net India Collection
Extended Week 1 Rs 92.75 crore
Week 2 Rs 38.5 crore
Day 16 Rs 2.75 crore
Day 17 Rs 4.25 crore
Day 18 Rs 5.50 crore
Day 19 Rs 1.65 crore
Day 20 Rs 2 crore
Day 21 Rs 1.40 crore
Total  Rs 148.8 crore

Raid 2 is jointly produced under the banners of T-Series and Panorama Studios. It requires Rs 2 crore to cross the Rs 150 crore mark at the box office.

The Raid sequel has completed three weeks and will soon enter the fourth weekend while running parallel to Mission: Impossible 8 and Final Destination: Bloodlines. It will meet new competitors on Friday. Bhool Chuk Maaf, Kapkapiii, and Kesari Veer are slated to be released on May 23, 2025.

Raid 2 in theaters

Raid 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

About The Author
Nisha Singh

Bollywood enthusiast who is always ready to have filmy 'chai-pe-charcha'. With six ...

