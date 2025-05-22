Lee Jong Suk attends script reading for Law And The City with Moon Ga Young amid IU break up rumors; PICS

Lee Jong Suk, Moon Ka Young, Kang You Seok, Ryu Hye Young, and Im Seong Jae came together for the first script reading of the upcoming drama Law and The City (Seocho-dong). The group offered a first glimpse into their roles and on-screen chemistry. Lee Jong Suk was present at the session amid ongoing breakup rumors with IU.

Advertisement

The drama follows five associate attorneys navigating life and work in Seoul’s legal district of Seocho. Based on the real-life experiences of a practicing lawyer, the story aims to reflect the everyday challenges, quiet victories, and emotional toll of life in the legal field.

At the reading, Lee Jong Suk immediately stood out as Ahn Ju Hyeong, the most senior associate. His calm tone and precise delivery captured a sharp, composed character used to high-pressure situations.

Moon Ka Young, taking on the role of Kang Hui Ji, a first-year associate, showed both strength and sensitivity. Her focused expressions and steady delivery brought out the drive and sincerity of someone new to the field but eager to grow.

Kang You Seok, playing Cho Chang Won, brought a burst of energy. His easygoing manner and lively rhythm reflected his character’s sociable, upbeat personality—the kind who keeps group morale high even during long hours.

Advertisement

Ryu Hye Young portrayed Bae Mun Jeong with confidence and warmth. From her smooth line delivery to her relaxed face, she gave off a grounded presence that hints at a character who balances logic with empathy.

Im Seong Jae took on the role of Ha Sang Gi with subtle charm. His tone shifted gently between formal and friendly, suggesting a lawyer who is dependable but brings a bit of lightness when it’s needed most.

The cast’s natural flow and connection during the reading hinted at strong chemistry and well-rounded characters. With a script drawn from real experiences and direction by Park Seung Woo, Law and The City is shaping up to be a grounded, thoughtful take on life in the legal world. One that goes beyond the courtroom and into the lives of the people behind the cases.

ALSO READ: Seocho-dong: Lee Jong Suk reveals bonding with Moon Ga Young and others while filming legal drama: 'I gained...'