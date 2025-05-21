Homebound in Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, team's reaction to 9-min standing ovation will leave you teary-eyed

When the makers announced that Homebound is headed to the 78th Cannes Film Festival, it made the Indian audience proud of the team. Neeraj Ghaywan's creation was recently screened at the global platform and received a 9-minute standing emotional from the audience. Looking at the love being showered on their project, the entire team was moved to tears. Check it out!

Ever since Cannes 2025 kicked off, the audience has been eagerly waiting for the team of Homebound to take over the red carpet of the international event. After finally walking down the coveted carpet together, the team enjoyed the screening of their film in a theatre full of ardent cinema lovers. After the curtains dropped, the viewers gave their approval by giving a 9-minute standing ovation to the entertainer.

Upon seeing everyone lauding their efforts and showering them with incessant claps and appreciation, the team got emotional. In a clip, producer Karan Johar can be seen consoling director Neeraj Ghaywan, who was weeping after the standing ovation.

The video posted on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle also showcased the audience standing and clapping for the Indian contingent. Even Janhvi’s proud father, Boney Kapoor, couldn’t stop shedding happy tears. He was joined by actress Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi’s rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

Homebound receives a 9-minute standing ovation at Cannes 2025:

In another clip, we see the lead actors, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa, sharing a group hug with Ghaywan. Don’t miss KJo sneakily wiping his tears, proving how proud he is of the team for doing such an incredible job.

Emotional Homebound team shares a group hug at Cannes 2025:

Earlier, The Royals actor Ishaan took to his Instagram handle to express how delighted he was to collaborate with Karan and his production house after seven years for Homebound.

In the caption, he also expressed, “We’re ‘HOMEBOUND’ to Cannes babyyyyyyy. A film that I knew was special from the moment it entered my life and my most challenging part yet. This is what dreams are made of. Pure intention, grit, compassion and truth. One of the proudest moments of my cinematic journey thus far. All led by my friend with a beautiful mind and a deep empathy not many possess - @neerajghaywan also marks my homecoming with @karanjohar and @dharmamovies after 7 years.”

For the unknown, Homebound is also the official selection at the 78th edition of the Festival De Cannes in the Un Certain Regard category.

