Did Kayadu Lohar receive Rs 35 lakh to attend night parties? Dragon actress comes under ED scanner in scam case

Kayadu Lohar has recently been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The actress, who previously grabbed attention for her viral stint in the movie Dragon, has now come under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate.

According to reports by Mid-Day, the ongoing investigation into the Tasmac scam case has revealed direct connections to the actress.

Kayadu was allegedly paid Rs. 35 lakhs by individuals from this fraudulent company. In return, the starlet was expected to attend night parties hosted by them. Her name surfaced during one of the thorough raids conducted by the ED.

However, there has been no official statement or clarification from the actress’s team on the matter so far. Nonetheless, the news has spread like wildfire, leaving her fans and members of the film fraternity shocked.

Speaking about Kayadu Lohar, she made her Tamil cinema debut with the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Dragon. She has also worked in other regional language films, steadily growing in popularity.

The diva hails from Tezpur in Assam and holds a degree in Commerce, according to an ETimes report. Before entering films, Kayadu began her career by participating in beauty pageants.

After these smaller roles, she made her first significant impact in cinema with the Kannada film Mugilpete in 2021. This was followed by her Malayalam debut with Pathonpatham Noottandu.

Around the same time, she also began marking her debuts in Marathi and Telugu cinema. However, it wasn’t until Dragon that she achieved her big breakthrough. The film was a major hit and became a turning point in Kayadu’s career.

Moving on, the diva has signed up to be part of Silambarasan TR’s upcoming project titled STR49. Directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan, the film has already been announced and production has begun.

