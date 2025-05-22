The Young and the Restless May 21 Episode Recap: Jack Surprises Diane With Sweet Gesture, Know Her Reaction

In the May 21 episode of The Young and the Restless, Diane heads down expecting a night out, only for her to find candles, champagne, and Jack dressed in a tux. He did this gesture to celebrate Diane’s hard work for their home. Diane was truly touched by it.

She gets tense after he mentions that his sisters will visit to see the renovations. Diane worries about Ashley, and she also reminds him of how Billy felt when he first saw the house. Jack further tells her that she has honored their father’s legacy and states that Billy will come around. She appreciated her beau’s support.

Advertisement

Jack suggests that they should take the honeymoon they never had, and Diane is down with it. They share a kiss and enjoy the night by dancing in the candlelight.

Meanwhile, at the new ranch, Nikki is surprised with an early birthday celebration by her beau. Victor gives her a glass of wine and toasts to his beautiful and forever young wife. Nikki appreciates this gesture, and the couple slow dances and recalls the early days of their relationship.

Victor gives her a locket consisting of a picture of her, Victoria, and Claire. Victor recalls the time he first saw Nikki dance and tells her that she was unforgettable. Nikki says that he had always been mysterious and handsome. They seal this celebration with a sweet kiss.

On the other hand, Michael surprised Lauren with a romantic evening. Lauren figures this was because of their recent fight about Victor. She says that acts would not fix the root problem.

Advertisement

After seeing Michael's gesture, Lauren asks if all of that was a part of an apology. Michael agrees. He recalls the time he became Victor’s pawn and swore that it was done. He was finally ready to prioritize Lauren. She gets emotional and asks if he meant that. He promises that he did. Lauren worries about how Victor will react once he finds out.

ALSO READ: Is Travis Kelce’s Relationship With Taylor Swift Profitable? New Report Calls Singer ‘Wonderful’ Girlfriend