Earlier in the week, there were reports of Sunny Deol making his debut on Netflix with a feature film produced by Suparn Verma. Ever since, there has been a curiosity among the people to know more about this unexpected collaboration. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sunny Deol’s Netflix debut will be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.

A source shares, “Sunny Deol is making his Netflix debut with an action-packed feature film, and the same will be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. The film is based on the 2007 Kevin Bacon-led Death Sentence and has been adapted in Hindi by Suparn Verma.” The source further added that the yet-untitled actioner goes on floors in July 2025, and will hit the big screen in 2026. “Sunny has allotted bulk dates for the shoot and is being paid a hefty amount to spearhead the feature film,” the source adds.

Meanwhile, Sunny is presently shooting for the Anurag Singh-directed Border 2. “Sunny will be shooting for Border 2 until the end of June, following which he is expected to finish his prior commitments of Lahore: 1947. He then switches gears for a small schedule of Ramayana with Nitesh Tiwari, where he plays the part of Hanuman,” the source informs. After completing the three assignments, Sunny moves on to the yet-untitled Netflix original. “He is in talks for multiple other films, scheduled to take off later this year. And of course, there is Gadar 3 in the writing stage. Sunny Deol is on a roll,” the source concludes.

Sunny was last seen in the Gopichand Malineni-directed Jaat, which has proved to be a middling success at the box office. A sequel to Jaat is also in the writing stage at the moment, and will take off in 2026. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

