Will people finally see Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘true potential’ with Cannes selection Homebound? Neeraj Ghaywan says, ‘She’s been maligned publicly…’

Janhvi Kapoor has worked in various films that have earned her critical acclaim and box office success. Homebound, the official selection at the Cannes Film Festival, will prove to be a turning point in her career as it brings her to the global stage. The movie’s director, Neeraj Ghaywan, recently mentioned how Janhvi has faced a lot of trolling before, but the audience will finally get to see her ‘true potential.’

In a recent interview with Variety, Neeraj Ghaywan opened up about Janhvi Kapoor’s casting in Homebound. He said, “She’s been maligned publicly and heavily trolled, but when people see this film and her true potential, they’ll wake up to see she’s really made of something else.”

Neeraj stated that during her preparation for the role, she began to reflect on her own privilege. He revealed that he had given B.R. Ambedkar’s book Annihilation of Caste to Janhvi, which led her to try to understand the inequalities in society.

Karan Johar shared that for Janhvi Kapoor, working with Neeraj Ghaywan felt more like therapy than just a professional experience. According to him, she felt ‘healed’ after spending those days with the Masaan director. Karan revealed that the actress considered the time she spent filming Homebound as some of the most meaningful she’s had on a set. “She felt she wasn’t really acting but going through some sort of personal catharsis,” he added.

Janhvi Kapoor plays the role of Sudha in Homebound. The film also stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles. It was selected in the Un Certain Regard category at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

The festival’s official website revealed the premise of the movie. It read, “Two childhood friends from a small North Indian village chase a police job that promises them the dignity they’ve long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.”

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming lineup includes films like Param Sundari, a cross-cultural romantic comedy with Sidharth Malhotra, and the lighthearted Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan.

