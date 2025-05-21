Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns as she channelizes her inner desi bahu with saree and 'sindoor bhari maang'

Till now, we have seen several incredible looks on the red carpet of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2025. But still, several eyes have been looking for that Indian diva who is a veteran of the global event. Well, the wait is finally over as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has finally graced the event with her infectious smile, channelizing her desi bahu and flaunting her ‘sindoor bhari maang’. Check it out!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a Cannes veteran, and just like every year, she stunned on the red carpet with a head-turning ensemble. The Bollywood star has finally arrived; needless to say, she stole the show. Ditching voluminous gowns and western attire, the Devdas actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in an ivory and gold saree.

The mother is not just mothering but slaying that desi bahu look in that enchanting Indian attire. Another magnificent addition to her look is that ‘ek chutki sindoor’, proving how proud she is to flaunt her roots and traditions on the international platform. She wore a magenta pink layered neckpiece with her saree, exuding maharani vibes. She also added a matching choker and another necklace, paired with matching earrings and two giant statement rings.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes her way into Cannes 2025:

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress styled her saree with a long-sleeved blouse with golden embroidery at the border. Along with it, she carried a matching organza dupatta, giving royal and regal vibes to the Bollywood queen.

Keeping her makeup base subtle, she highlighted her expressive eyes with bold eyeliner and kohl. With red lips and her infectious smile, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam star rounded off her incredible look. As customary, Mrs. Bachchan didn’t forget to greet the shutterbugs and the global media with a ‘namaste’.

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Karan Johar, Neeraj Ghaywan, and others also walked the red carpet of the 78th Cannes Film Festival 2025. On May 21, 2025, the movie Homebound was screened at the fest. It is so incredibly made that the entertainer forced the audience to get up from their seats and give the team a 9-minute standing ovation.

