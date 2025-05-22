The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Brooke Win Ridge Back and Rekindle Their Destiny?

Thursday, May 22, 2025, promises passion, conflict, and confrontations on The Bold and the Beautiful. As Ridge Forrester becomes the center of yet another love triangle storm, Brooke Logan doubles down on reclaiming her “destiny.” Meanwhile, Katie offers advice that could tip the scales, and Taylor lashes out over Hope’s return to Forrester Creations.

Advertisement

Brooke Logan is back on her “destiny” mantra, and this time, she’s not holding back. After briefly questioning her future with Ridge, her fiery exchange with Taylor reignites her confidence. Brooke insists Ridge belongs with her, brushing off Taylor’s reminders that he’s currently committed elsewhere. The phrase “respect my relationship” gets tossed around again, but Brooke stands firm—she believes Ridge is still hers.

Taylor Hayes isn’t backing down either. She calls out Brooke’s fashion show stunt as a desperate ploy, arguing it was a public spectacle aimed at stealing a man who had already moved on. Their argument soon shifts to a familiar battleground: Hope Logan.

With Liam Spencer’s brain tumor affecting everyone around him, Steffy has tried to honor his wishes—making peace with Hope and bringing her back into the Forrester fold. But Taylor sees this as a ticking time bomb. She voices concerns that Hope might once again stir chaos, especially when it comes to taken men or high-stakes business plays. Brooke, ever the protective mother, defends Hope’s growth and insists her daughter is finally owning her mistakes.

Advertisement

On another front, Katie Logan offers Ridge some heartfelt romantic advice—described as “solid,” it might just sway Ridge’s perspective. Could Katie’s words help steer Ridge back to Brooke? And if he does shift course, how will Steffy and Taylor react to yet another heartbreak?

Meanwhile, Daphne Rose is suspicious of Carter Walton’s sudden change in behavior. Her interest in him remains strong, but with no clear answers, she wonders what shifted. Could this be linked to Liam’s devastating health revelation—and will the truth come out soon?

As loyalties are tested and secrets bubble to the surface, Thursday’s Bold and the Beautiful episode sets the stage for major relationship shakeups. Will Ridge be swayed by Brooke’s determination and Katie’s advice? Can Taylor protect her heart—and her daughter—from more heartbreak? And how will Hope’s return upset the already fragile balance at Forrester Creations? Tune in to see which way the winds of love—and drama—blow next.