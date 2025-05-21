Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 34: Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan starrer nets Rs 20 lakh on 5th Wednesday

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 34: Kesari Chapter 2 has moved past its four-week run and will soon complete its fifth week of the theatrical run. The film is headlined by Akshay Kumar, who plays the lead role of C Sankaran Nair while locking horns with R Madhavan's character, Advocate Neville McKinley. Here's how much Kesari 2 has fetched today.

Officially titled as Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, the film has collected Rs 20 lakh net business on the fifth Wednesday. It comes a day after the legal drama earned Rs 25 lakh at the box office amid the Tuesday movie offer.

Cut to the first week, Karan Singh Tyagi's helmer collected Rs 45 crore, followed by Rs 27.75 crore in its second week. The third and fourth week collections of the Akshay Kumar-led movie stood at Rs 9 crore and Rs 5.45 crore. The film registered Rs 2.2 crore in the fifth week, including the 34th day.

The total collection of Karan Johar's co-production is recorded as Rs 89.4 crore so far. It is slightly under the Rs 90 crore mark. The Kesari sequel has to fetch Rs 60 lakh more to achieve this feat. As far as its lifetime business is concerned, the film co-starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday will finish in the range of Rs 92 crore to Rs 94 crore.

Days/Weeks Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 45 crore Week 2 Rs 27.75 crore Week 3 Rs 9 crore Week 4 Rs 5.45 crore Day 29 Rs 0.40 crore Day 30 Rs 0.50 crore Day 31 Rs 0.60 crore Day 32 Rs 0.25 crore Day 33 Rs 0.25 crore Day 34 Rs 0.20 crore Total Rs 89.4 crore

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

