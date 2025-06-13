BTS reunion: Jungkook joins J-Hope at HOPE ON THE STAGE Goyang encore concert, RM, Jin, SUGA, Jimin and V vibe in audience– Watch

BTS ARMY, time to rejoice! OT7 is back and so is the excitement of the fandom all around the world. All the 7 seven members, including SUGA, reunited at J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE FINAL concert. It took place on June 13 at Seoul's Goyang Stadium, from 7 PM KST (3:30 AM IST/6 AM ET). As previously predicted, the BTS members were all spotted enjoying the encore stage of J-Hope, with a surprise act by one of them.

BTS members vibe at J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE FINAL concert

J-Hope's day 1 Goyang concert has just become a historic day for BTS ARMY, as it not only coincides with the boy band's 2025 FESTA, but also marks the first full-group reunion in 18 months. The rapper set the stage ablaze with his popular tracks Arson, More, Sweet Dreams, On The Street and more. However, the highlight of the evening was RM, Jin, SUGA, Jimin and V vibing in the audience.

They supported J-Hope by raising lightsticks and cheering for him, showcasing their unchanged bond following their time apart in the military. The most unexpected appearance was that of SUGA's as he is yet to complete his alternate service. Now you might be wondering why Jungkook isn't among them? That's because the golden maknae is shining on stage!

Jungkook joins J-Hope on HOPE ON THE STAGE Goyang encore concert

BTS' youngest member delighted fans by joining J-Hope for a surprise act. He performed their duo song I Wonder and his solo global chart-buster, Seven. But wait, there's more– J-Hope covered Latto's rap verse in Seven, sending the fans into a frenzy. The stadium almost exploded with deafening fan screams during their electrifying joint performance.

BTS’ 2025 OT7 reunion and their enduring bond

The members displayed their effortless charm and genuine camaraderie as they showed their support for fellow member J-Hope. With Jungkook now taking the stage, fans are eagerly anticipating the possibility of one or more of the other members surprising them with special performances on the second day of the encore concert, scheduled to happen tomorrow at the same time and same venue.

