BTS dances together for first time in 3 years in most unexpected way at J-Hope’s Goyang gig, watch MIC Drop moment

The 2025 FESTA is proving to be more than fruitful for all BTS fans, including us. On June 13, the first day of J-Hope’s encore concert, bringing an end to the HOPE ON THE STAGE tour. The show this time was more special as all the BTS members gathered publicly in front of fans for the first time, since their military enlistments began almost three years ago. The group began dancing along to their songs, including MIC Drop, Airplane Pt. 2, and more, earning a wild reaction from fans in attendance and watching online.

With Jin, J-Hope, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook having wrapped their service already, and SUGA set to complete his alternate service on June 21, BTS is all set to gear up for a much-awaited reunion this month. Today, however, saw the stars gathering at Goyang for the concert, much to the delight of the fans. They grooved along to J-Hope’s smashing solo songs, while Jungkook even joined him on stage for their collaboration track, i wonder, marking its first live performance. The duo then continued with a rendition of Jungkook’s solo hit SEVEN, another surprise for the fans.

BTS dancing to their group tracks

The wildest reactions came with the members moving along to their group songs. As soon as MIC Drop came on, the singers began performing for the audience while J-Hope took over the stage. It was RM, Jin, SUGA, Jimin, V, and Jungkook’s in-audience dance moves with J-Hope’s on-stage magic, creating a never-before-seen amalgamation of the team performing their tracks. Post that, the singers also moved to Airplane Pt. 2, another one of their group releases.

As J-Hope thanked them for their attendance, the camera turned to the members who began waving at the crowd, earning one of the loudest cheers of the night.

In a separate moment, Jin and Jungkook both joined J-Hope on the stage for his song Equal Sign, once again wowing the BTS ARMY.

