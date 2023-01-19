BTS’ leader RM becomes the first Korean soloist to do THIS on Billboard Artist 100 with Indigo

BTS’ RM is the first K-pop soloist in history to spend six weeks on Billboard’s Artist 100, where he ranked No. 75. Previously, he became the first Korean soloist to enter the top 3 of Billboard 200 and also one of the first to have an album last 5 weeks on Billboard 200, ranking at no. 135. According to the latest chart released by Billboard on January 18th, BTS' 5th mini album 'LOVE YOURSELF: Her' released in September 2017 It ranked 13th on the Billboard 200.

As it became known that BTS member RM (Kim Namjoon) visited the Moonshin Art Museum in Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do at the end of last year, the number of fans visiting the museum is greatly increasing. The Changwon Special City announced on January 5th that it responded to the national interest by producing card news and a special video edition containing information on visiting the Moonshine Museum for the numerous fans who are following BTS’ RM to visit the Moonshin Museum of Art.

‘LOVE YOURSELF: Her’ re-entered the chart after about 4 years and 4 months since the chart dated September 1, 2018.This is thanks to the release of the LP version last month. This album went straight to number one on the 'vinyl album (LP)' chart this week as soon as it entered. 'LOVE HERSELF: Her', the first album in the 'LOVE HERSELF series, which became a turning point for BTS, peaked at number 7 on the 'Billboard 200' at the time of its release. In particular, the title song 'DNA' of this album ranked 85th on the Billboard main single chart 'Hot 100', becoming the starting point of BTS' local popularity. It was the second Korean song to enter the 'Hot 100' after 'Gangnam Style' in 2012.Wonder Girls' 'Nobody' (2009), which entered the 'Hot 100' before 'DNA', and CL's 'Lifted' from 2NE1.

Hanteo Global, who is hosting the awards ceremony, announced on the 19th, "As a result of the final voting for the Whoz Fandom Award, which was conducted through the Whosfan app, BTS was honored with the award." In the Whoz Fandom Award final vote, BTS and Stray Kids faced each other. As a result of the voting, BTS was selected as the main character of the trophy with a vote rate of 63.78%. The Whoz Fandom Award is a category where the winners are determined by global fan voting. Singers and fandoms receive awards together.

In addition, the 'LOVE YOURSELF: Her' LP is the first officially released LP among BTS' albums. Previously released LPs were limited edition singles such as 'Butter' and 'Universe'. If BTS' existing albums are steadily re-released as LPs, reverse cases such as 'LOVE YOURSELF: Her' are likely to continue. Last year, LPs sold more than CDs in the US. It was the first year since 1987 that vinyl records sold better than CDs. BTS leader RM will re-release his first official solo album 'Indigo', which was released as a sound source and CD in December last year, as an LP within the first half of this year.

Jin in the military:

BTS’ Jin completes basic military training and continues his military duty as an assistant instructor at the boot camp. On January 18th, Jin attended the 5th Infantry Division Recruit Training Completion Ceremony in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do. Even on the watch of the Ministry of Defense, time passes and Jin's expected discharge date is June 12, 2024. After 5 weeks of recruit training, he was assigned to the same battalion as an assistant instructor.

According to the Army Training Center, Jin applied for the selection of a teaching assistant and was selected as a teaching assistant after a ceremony, command adjustment evaluation and oral interview. Jin diligently participated in training such as shooting training, CBRN training and 20km tactical march at the recruit training and was selected as a company commander trainee by his classmates. Singer and actor Rain, 2PM's Hwang Chansung and actor Lee Jang Woo served as teaching assistants in the 5th Division's recruit training center.

Meanwhile, Jimin (BTS) recently drew attention by participating in BIGBANG’s Taeyang's new song 'Vibe'. This song recorded 47.44 million views in 4 days of release. Following BTS members J-Hope, Jin and RM, Jimin is preparing for his solo debut in February.

It will be released in theaters in more than 110 countries and regions around the world on February 1st (Wednesday). With the news of the release leading to a hot reaction, they will open global reservations and have released BTS' greeting video as well as press stills. The film will show every moment of the day, from the explosive stage of the 'BTS Yet To Come in BUSAN' concert enjoyed together in 229 countries/regions around the world to the vivid heat of the scene, along with the cheers of the ARMYs.

ALSO READ: Tomorrow star Rowoon cast as male lead for the upcoming historical comedy melodrama? Find Out

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the achievement? Let us know in the comments below.