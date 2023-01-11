BTS’ Yet To Come in Cinemas in India: Where to watch, what to expect from the K-pop concert movie

The movie 'BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas' is ' BTS 'Yet To Come' in BUSAN ' enjoyed together in 229 countries/regions around the world with the cheers of ARMYs. It is a work that captures all the moments of the day, from the explosive stage of the concert to the vivid heat of the scene. A total of 14 cinematic-only cameras were mobilized to capture the BTS members from more diverse angles with a variety of shots, including ultra-close shots and full shots. In particular, through this movie, you can see new scenes and angles, which were not seen in previous live broadcasts, on a super-large screen.

In addition, the opening greeting video directly delivered by BTS is also shown, adding to the welcome. Through the video, BTS said, “We brought news that there will be a New Year’s gift for the year 2023. BTS 'Yet To Come' in BUSAN performance will be released in theaters around the world as a live movie," they said. 'BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas', which contains the live performance of BTS' concert in Busan, will be available in theaters around the world starting on February 1st in South Korea and other countries.

In addition, it has been decided to screen screenings in various formats such as ScreenX, 4DX, 4DX Screen, as well as general 2D theaters, to enjoy live performances more vividly. Here, the 'Army Bomb Screening', where people can enjoy a movie while waving a light stick, will also be held. First, a variety of performances were announced in the press stills, from the group stage with the performance of 'Run Bangtan' to the unit stage where you can get a glimpse of the different charms of the vocal line and rap line.

How to watch it in India?

In India, there are many cinemas across the states that will be showing BTS” Yet To Come in Cinemas in 4D, 4DX and 2D. In Mumbai itself, there are cinemas like PVR Market City Kurla, Cinemax, PVR Malad and Cinépolis- Seawoods Grand Central Mall will be showing the film in 4DX while other cinemas near you will be showing it in 2D.

What to expect from the film?

This film will show the best and the last concert before BTS went on hiatus and will allow ARMYs around the world to enjoy the performances along with the ARMYs who watched it live. With 4DX and 4D, the ARMYs can be a part of the experience and dance along to the best songs of BTS, especially the first performance of the popular track ‘Run BTS’ and some older tracks as well. As compared to the other films of concerts, this one has been recorded with state-of-the-art cameras and beautiful surround sound.

According to the latest chart (as of January 14) released by Billboard, an American music media outlet, on January 10th, BTS' anthology album 'Proof' climbed 15 places from the previous week on the main album chart 'Billboard 200', ranking 87th. With this, 'Proof' kept its position on the 'Billboard 200' for 30 consecutive weeks. RM's first official solo album 'Indigo' ranked 71st on 'Billboard 200', 2nd on 'World Album', and 3rd on 'Top Sales Album' and 'Top Current Album' respectively.

'Dreamers', which Jungkook participated in singing, was ranked 11th in 'World Digital Song Sales', 66th in 'Global (excluding the US)', and 106th in 'Global 200', and the collaboration song 'Left and Right (Feat. Jung) with Charlie Puth' Kook of BTS)' ranked 135th in 'Global (excluding the US)' and re-entered the 'Global 200' at 178th.

Jin:

On January 9, BTS released a video titled 'Message from Jin: Jan 2023' on their official YouTube channel. The video contains a lovely greeting for the fans who are waiting for Jin in the military white flag. Jin came to the fans with the greeting, "Hello, I'm BTS Jin." Jin said, "I'm not here right now, but I'm greeting you again like this, but I turned on the video because I wanted to leave something to you guys." Jin sent a friendly greeting, saying, "Even though I'm not by your side right now, I'll visit you anytime, so please wait a little bit and I'll show up soon." Fans said, "My love king, only you are waiting", "Seokjin, why are you making me cry", "How much did you prepare for the fans?", "Your schedule looks tight, but did you have time to rest? Thank you so much", "You spent most of your time for the fans", "Seokjin-ah, I'm always thankful, sorry, and I love you a lot", "You are my universe. ", etc., showed an enthusiastic response.

