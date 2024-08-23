Dex's Deepfake misused to promote illegal gambling game; Single's Inferno star's agency warns fans

Single’s Inferno star Dex is gradually garnering more recognition with his acting endeavors. However, with this surging popularity, it seems like many are trying to benefit from his image. He recently fell victim to Deepfake technology used by an illegal gambling game. His agency has issued a statement, vowing to take strong action against the party.

On August 23, Korean media outlet OSEN reported that someone used his image to create an advertisement for an illegal gambling game, using Deepfake AI technology. The advertisement was quickly spread through online and various social media communities. After it was brought up to his agency’s notice, they took the matter seriously as gambling is illegal in South Korea.

On this day, his agency Kick The Hurdle Studio released an official statement, “Recently, an advertisement containing our artist Dex was spread indiscriminately across social media and online communities including YouTube, etc. The advertisement was for an illegal gambling game and made using Deepfake AI technology.”

They further stated that they released the statement for awareness amongst the fans, clarifying that Dex never participated in such advertisements for any illegal gaming apps.

“The aforementioned advertisement videos are all fake. We hope that you will immediately report such fake advertisement videos if you see them, and take special note so that victims will not arise from such illegal advertisements”, Kick The Hurdle Studio added.

Advertisement

The agency further promised to deal with it strongly moving forward, emphasizing protecting the artist from such occurrences in the future.

Dex rose to fame from his appearance on the reality show Single’s Inferno. In 2023, he returned to the show as one of its hosts. With his surging popularity, he soon transitioned into a variety show star and popular internet personality. Some of his best appearances include Running Man, Amazing Saturday, Witch Hunt 3, and more popular entertainment programs.

On July 15, 2024, Dex marked his official acting debut with a pivotal role in the horror drama series Tarot. He also appeared in Yoo Jae Suk's starrer reality show The Zone: Survival Mission Season 3, which premiered on August 7.

ALSO READ: 'Deeply reflecting': BTS' SUGA participates in first round of questioning in drunk driving e-scooter case; report