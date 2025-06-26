Vicky Kaushal makes candid comment on marrying Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan confesses on size zero diet

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most versatile actresses, who has amazed everyone with her finesse. And so has Vicky Kaushal. While the former has completed 25 years in the industry, Vicky also has a remarkable journey spanning over a decade to celebrate. Well, the two haven't shared screen space yet, but recently, they collaborated for an interview. During the segment, Katrina Kaif's name also showed up.

Advertisement

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vicky Kaushal candidly opened up about their experiences and shared unheard anecdotes. In one of the segments, the Tashan actress mentioned that it might be the first time that two actors have sat across each other and talked about their journey.

Without mentioning Katrina Kaif, Vicky joked and remarked, "No, last time I sat across an actor and chatted with her, I got married to her." After listening to his response, Kareena laughed and said, "But thankfully, we are both married." Further, Vicky expressed hope that the collaboration might lead them to do a film together.

Kareena Kapoor Khan spills beans about her foodie side

In the same interview, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress also shed light on her foodie Punjabi gene. Kareena revealed that she used to eat parathas for breakfast during the Tashan movie, referring to her iconic size-zero phase. Not only this, but she declared that aloo paratha needs to be on her plate every few days, that too with white butter.

Advertisement

For the unversed, earlier, Karan Johar announced a film titled Takht. It was reported that the project focused on the war between Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb for the Mughal Empire. Alongside Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, and Janhvi Kapoor, it also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan. Unfortunately, the film reportedly got shelved after facing multiple setbacks.

On the work front, Bollywood's OG diva Kareena was last seen in Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, and others. On the other hand, Vicky left his fans impressed with his latest theatrical release Chhaava.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Raid 2 OTT Verdict: Box Office, Twitter review of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor's thriller drama