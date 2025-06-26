Anushka Shetty to pair up with Karthi in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi 2? Here's what we know

Kaithi 2, starring Karthi, is said to be in its pre-production stage, with fans eagerly waiting for Dilli’s return. Now, it seems that a powerhouse actress like Anushka Shetty might be roped in by the makers.

Is Anushka Shetty in Kaithi 2?

According to a report by Asianet, Kaithi 2 is to feature the Baahubali actress in a bold character, likely playing Dilli’s wife. However, as of now, the casting talks are just rumors and need an official confirmation from the production house.

In addition, there are speculations that Kamal Haasan and Suriya might also appear in the movie, reprising their roles as Vikram and Rolex, respectively.

For those unaware, Anushka Shetty and Karthi have previously done 3 movies together.

In 2013, the actors collaborated in leading roles for the comedy actioner Alex Pandian. Apart from that movie, they also appeared in Saguni (2012) and Oppiri/Thozha (2016), where Anushka did cameo appearances.

More details about Kaithi 2

Talking about Kaithi 2, the film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Kaithi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The first venture featured the story of an ex-convict, Dilli, who is forced to help a police officer as a mafia group is hot on their heels.

With Karthi in the lead role, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan, and many more in pivotal roles.

The action thriller marked the first installment in the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU), which was later expanded by Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay

As per reports, following Benz starring Raghava Lawrence and Kaithi 2, the LCU would feature films like Vikram 2 and possibly Leo 2, if Vijay continues to act after 2026.

Additionally, Lokesh Kanagaraj once revealed his plans of making a standalone film of Suriya’s Rolex, which would also be within the universe.

Coming to Anushka Shetty’s work front, the actress is set to hit the big screens on July 11, 2025, with her film Ghaati. The crime actioner features the tale of a woman who is forced into the trade of smuggling cannabis, becoming a legend amongst her people.

The movie, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, presents Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu as the co-lead.

