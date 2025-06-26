Selena Gomez Once Thought 'Crush' Ice Cube Would 'Protect' Her Amid Benny Blanco Engagement: 'I'm Only Saying...'

Selena Gomez has revealed her childhood crush. The musician sat down for a conversation with Karol G on the recent episode of GOAT Talk, where she revealed that she was charmed by Ice Cube and believed that the rapper would 'protect' her.

The singer’s confession comes amid Gomez’s engagement with Benny Blanco. Apart from her childhood crush, the Only Murders in the Building star also went on to reveal her favorite rapper to be Eminem.

Selena Gomez’s childhood crush revealed

While in a conversation with the podcast host, Gomez shared that her crush on Ice Cube was solely based on the fact that she believed the artist would keep her protected. The Monte Carlo star went on to say to Karol G, “But can I tell you my first one that I had a crush on? Ice Cube.”

She further explained, “I had the biggest crush on him. I was, like, five. It’s so weird but I just thought he would protect me … I’m only saying it simply based on my childhood.”

Moreover, Gomez spoke about how she adores Eminem, who was a big part of her growing-up years. She said, “One of mine was Eminem only because I grew up listening to my dad, who was a DJ. He would remix all kinds of songs, and every time it was an Eminem song, I would just get so excited.”

Meanwhile, the Love On crooner is not the only musician to have revealed her crush in recent times. Offset, too, revealed having a crush on Sabrina Carpenter while indulging in mind-reading with magician Anna DeGuzman.

The rapper, who recently parted ways from ex-wife Cardi B, revealed, “I feel like, artistically, like she got it all together.” The fans went wild with their reactions to Offset’s confession.

