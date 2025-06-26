BTS’ return makes all HYBE employees richer by 6.21 million KRW, agency goes all out to boost morale

Ahead of BTS’ full group reunion, the team’s management label has made an announcement that would easily make them one of the most favorite companies in the world. Every full-time employee working in HYBE is set to get richer by 6.21 million KRW soon, and it’s all thanks to the septet. As per a report from Seoul Kyeongjae, an intranet notice read that with the upcoming BTS activity, all employees will receive an RSU bonus (restricted share unit).

BTS brings luck and money for its staff

Although a standard practice in many large-scale companies, the announcement was met with surprise from online communities. The 20 shares that will be released to all employees via RSU bonus will amount to 6.21 million KRW as of the latest stock value. However, as the news of BTS’ reunion receives updates and the time for their return nears, the HBYE share price is expected to rise by a large number. This means that the final bonus awarded could be much higher after all.

This is the first time HYBE will be releasing the bonus to all its employees, unlike previously when the agency granted RSUs two times to 34 and 32 employees, each. Moreover, the benefit does not end domestically, as all overseas employees working in subsidiaries across the world are expected to receive it. The number of staff members in HYBE could exceed thousands, marking a memorable moment in the publicly listed agency. Currently, the label holds the high stock price in comparison with its peers, with labels like JYP Entertainment, YG Entertainment, SM Entertainment, and Kakao Corp struggling to catch up.

Moreover, this advantage over other multi-national labels will encourage the workers at BTS’ agency to work harder for their upcoming new music release, which is expected to drop in March 2026. So far, the date is yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, all BTS members recently wrapped up their military duties, with member SUGA being the last from the bunch to complete his alternative social service.

