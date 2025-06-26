Orlando Bloom Seen Kissing Kim Kardashian In Venice After Splitting From Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have called it quits after nine years of relationship. Following the split, the actor has been making headlines for getting cozy with Kim Kardashian at Jeff Bezos’ wedding party. The Pirates of the Caribbean star was seen initiating air kisses towards the mother of four while having a drink in his hand.

The duo later on joined Khloe Kardashian and friends ahead of the wedding ceremony.

The actor’s move towards Kardashian did come as a surprise for the fans, but the duo did have a history, as Bloom was caught checking Kim Kardashian out from behind.

Kim Kardashian and Orlando Bloom bond following latter’s breakup

While Kim Kardashian and Orlando Bloom have been enjoying themselves in Venice at the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, they previously bonded in Paris, where Bezos’ fiancée also joined in.

Later on, the pair still caught up with each other at the Italian cuisine. While many questioned Kardashian and Bloom’s bond on the internet, the actor’s ex, Katy Perry, defended him. The musician laughed off the headlines.

Meanwhile, the reports previously mentioned that Bloom will enter Bezos’ wedding as a single man. Moreover, the sources close to the actor revealed that he was ready to let himself loose amid Katy Perry being absent from the wedding, despite being good friends with Lauren Sanchez. An insider revealed that Bloom is ready to be "the life of the party.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom break up

The musician and Bloom have officially broken up after being together for nine years. A source close to the exes has revealed to US Weekly, "Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable."

They further added, "It's not contentious at the moment. Katy is, of course, upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life."

The duo was first linked together in 2016. After a year of dating, the couple had briefly parted ways but got back together in 2018. Perry and Bloom also share a daughter, Daisy Dove, together, whom they welcomed in 2020.

Katy Perry is currently on her Lifetimes Tour, and that played a role in splitting the partners up, as per the sources.

