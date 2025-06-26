Box Office: Sitaare Zameen Par collects Rs 87.50 crore in week one; Aamir Khan film set to enter the Rs 100 crore club on 2nd Saturday

RS Prasanna's Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh and many others, has ended its first week on a pleasant note if the weekday trending is anything to go by. With Rs 6.50 crore net on its first Thursday, Sitaare Zameen Par has ended its first week with collections of Rs 87.50 crore net. For a film that opened to just Rs 10.50 crore on the opening day, this is a result the makers would happily take.

The Day Wise Net India Box Office Collections Of Sitaare Zameen Par In India Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 10.50 crore 2 Rs 20 crore 3 Rs 26.25 crore 4 Rs 8.50 crore 5 Rs 8.50 crore 6 Rs 7.25 crore 7 Rs 6.50 crore Total Rs 87.50 crore net in week 1

Sitaare Zameen Par Shall Be The Most Preferred Movie In India For Its 2nd Consecutive Week

Sitaare Zameen Par trended extremely well over its first weekend and it should be doing the same over its second week, despite new competition in the form of Maa, F1 and Kannappa. The target for Sitaare Zameen Par will be to match or better its first Thursday numbers and then double it up on Saturday, before consolidating further on Sunday. A Rs 26-33 crore net second weekend seems like a very good possibility. That would make it the second best second weekend of the year for Bollywood, only behind Chhaava. Needless to say, the film shall remain the most preferred movie option of the week in India, ahead of all the holdover releases, as well as new releases.

Where The Second Weekend Numbers Of Sitaare Zameen Par Land Shall Be Very Crucial

The second weekend trajectory will be very important in order to know where the Aamir Khan starrer is headed. A Rs 26 crore second weekend would suggest a Rs 150 crore range finish while a Rs 33 crore second weekend would keep it in contention of doing over Rs 170 crore net. This is considering that the movie will face stiff competition even in its third week, in the form of Jurassic World: Rebirth and Metro... In Dino.

Despite the universal nature of Sitaare Zameen Par, it is the metros that shall drive the biz of the movie forward. The mass centres have more or less slowed down to levels from where it will be hard to pick up. As about how Sitaare Zameen Par is doing internationally, it should cross USD 6 million by the end of the second weekend.

Sitaare Zameen Par In Theatres

