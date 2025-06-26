Box Office: Housefull 5 collects Rs 162 crore in 3 weeks, Akshay Kumar’s comedy caper emerges as an average success
Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, supported by an ensemble star cast, emerged as an average success at the box office. The movie wrapped three weeks at Rs 162 crore net in India.
Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 is near its end at the theatrical run. The comedy caper, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, met with mixed word-of-mouth, which affected its box office potential massively. The movie witnessed a low third week.
Housefull 5 adds Rs 10.30 crore in third week, cume reaches Rs 162 crore
Bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 recorded a decent run at the box office. After storming Rs 114.40 crore in its opening week, the comedy caper netted Rs 37.35 crore in its second week, surpassing the Rs 150 crore net mark at the Indian box office.
The movie got a major hit with the arrival of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par and could add just Rs 10.30 crore to the tally in its third week, with Rs 65 lakh coming on the third Thursday.
The total cume of Housefull 5 now stands at Rs 162.30 crore net at the Indian box office. Looking at its trends, Housefull 5 is expected to wrap its theatrical run somewhere around Rs 166 crore to Rs 168 crore net in India, which is an average result for such a big-scale franchise movie.
It will lose more screens to this weekend's releases, MAA, F1, and Kannappa. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar will be seen portraying the role of Lord Shiva in Kannappa.
The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Housefull 5 In India Are As Under
|Day
|India Net Collections
|Week 1
|Rs 114.40 crore
|2nd Friday
|Rs 5.75 crore
|2nd Saturday
|Rs 9.10 crore
|2nd Sunday
|Rs 11 crore
|2nd Monday
|Rs 3.25 crore
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs 3.50 crore
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs 2.50 crore
|2nd Thursday
|Rs 2.25 crore
|3rd Friday
|Rs 1.60 crore
|3rd Saturday
|Rs 2.40 crore
|3rd Sunday
|Rs 2.90 crore
|3rd Monday
|Rs 90 lakh
|3rd Tuesday
|Rs 1.1 crore
|3rd Wednesday
|Rs 75 lakh
|3rd Thursday
|Rs 65 lakh (est.)
|Total
|Rs 162.30 crore net
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Raid 2 OTT Verdict: Box Office, Twitter review of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor's thriller drama