Box Office: Housefull 5 collects Rs 162 crore in 3 weeks, Akshay Kumar’s comedy caper emerges as an average success

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 is near its end at the theatrical run. The comedy caper, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, met with mixed word-of-mouth, which affected its box office potential massively. The movie witnessed a low third week.

Housefull 5 adds Rs 10.30 crore in third week, cume reaches Rs 162 crore

Bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 recorded a decent run at the box office. After storming Rs 114.40 crore in its opening week, the comedy caper netted Rs 37.35 crore in its second week, surpassing the Rs 150 crore net mark at the Indian box office.

Advertisement

The movie got a major hit with the arrival of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par and could add just Rs 10.30 crore to the tally in its third week, with Rs 65 lakh coming on the third Thursday.

The total cume of Housefull 5 now stands at Rs 162.30 crore net at the Indian box office. Looking at its trends, Housefull 5 is expected to wrap its theatrical run somewhere around Rs 166 crore to Rs 168 crore net in India, which is an average result for such a big-scale franchise movie.

It will lose more screens to this weekend's releases, MAA, F1, and Kannappa. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar will be seen portraying the role of Lord Shiva in Kannappa.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Housefull 5 In India Are As Under

Day India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 114.40 crore 2nd Friday Rs 5.75 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 9.10 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 11 crore 2nd Monday Rs 3.25 crore 2nd Tuesday Rs 3.50 crore 2nd Wednesday Rs 2.50 crore 2nd Thursday Rs 2.25 crore 3rd Friday Rs 1.60 crore 3rd Saturday Rs 2.40 crore 3rd Sunday Rs 2.90 crore 3rd Monday Rs 90 lakh 3rd Tuesday Rs 1.1 crore 3rd Wednesday Rs 75 lakh 3rd Thursday Rs 65 lakh (est.) Total Rs 162.30 crore net

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Raid 2 OTT Verdict: Box Office, Twitter review of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor's thriller drama