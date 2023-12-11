EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 17 contestant Aoora expresses his wish to bring ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo to the reality show

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Aoora recently shared his wish to see K-pop star Cha Eun Woo as a part of the Indian reality show in an interview with Pinkvilla. Here is what he had to say.

In an interview with Pinkvilla released on December 10th, K-pop singer Aoora was asked which South Korean or Indian celebrity he would want to bring onto Bigg Boss as a contestant. Aoora, a wildcard entry in the currently airing Bigg Boss season 17, replied he would love for his friend and popular K-pop idol Cha Eun Woo from the group ASTRO to join him on the reality show. Aoora, who entered the Bigg Boss house himself in December, thinks Cha Eun Woo's celebrity status and existing popularity with Indian fans would make him a great addition to the competition.

More about Aoora

Aoora made his debut in 2009 as a part of the group Double-A with the song Love Back. He debuted as a solo artist in 2014 with Body Part. He has expressed his love for Indian culture and music and his rendition of Swag Se Swagat garnered over a million views in 2022. Later that year, he also released the track Cham Cham. In 2023, he collaborated with Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department and performed for them. He has also showcased his talent in various education institutes in India. He has released many covers and performances of Indian songs.

Cha Eun Woo's recent activities

On December 8, it was announced that Cha Eun Woo would be hosting his solo fan concert, 2024 Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator.

Cha Eun Woo and ballad singer Sung Si Kyung will be hosting the 38th Golden Disc Awards which will be held on January 6. The event is scheduled to take place at the Jakarta International Stadium in Indonesia.

Cha Eun Woo is currently appearing in the latest romantic comedy-drama, A Good Day to Be a Dog. The drama which is based on a webtoon is doing well in terms of viewership and is garnering a lot of attention.

