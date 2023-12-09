EXCLUSIVE Video: Bigg Boss 17’s new wild card entrant Aoora REVEALS who is his favorite Bollywood actor

Bigg Boss 17 has a new wild card entrant. Korean sensation Aoora is confirmed to enter the controversial show as a wild card contestant. The singer keeps sharing reels on his Instagram handle, dancing to trending Hindi songs. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Aoora opened up about his love for Indian cinema and also revealed the name of his favorite Bollywood actor.

Aoora reveals THIS Bollywood actor is his favorite

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, we asked Aoora about the Bollywood actor he likes and wants to work with. After thinking for a bit, the K-pop sensation answered, “I love Salman Khan.” He seemed surprised and confused after we told him that he could meet the host during weekends on the show.

Further, Pinkvilla asked Aoora, “What is it that you like about Indian cinema?.” Landing an answer, the Korean artist commented that he loved RRR. Additionally, Aoora also revealed that he loved watching Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in the theaters.

Unveiling more candid experiences, Aoora told Pinkvilla that he watched the two above-mentioned movies in India in the Hindi language. Divulging further, the new wild card entrant of Bigg Boss 17 added that he enjoyed the visuals and facial expressions.

Watch the video here:

About Aoora

Aoora is one of the most popular Korean artists whose real name is Park Min-Jun. He was a member of the boy band called Double-A and its subunit Aoora&Hoik. For the past few months, he has been living a desi life in India, which has attracted the attention of netizens.

The K-pop singer shared a video on his official social media handle that shows him enjoying Durga Puja in Mumbai. In another video, Aoora is seen participating in the viral What Jhumka song trend from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In an exclusive interview with us, he even revealed his love for Indian culture and delicacies.

Interestingly, Aoora has visited several temples in India, and to celebrate the 58th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and India, the artist paid a visit to Uttar Pradesh.

