EXCLUSIVE: ‘Felt a little awkward but…’, Ahn Hyo Seop dishes on BL storyline with Rowoon for A Time Called You

A Time Called You starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been, and Kang Hoon left fans wide-eyed with a particularly unexpected but widely welcomed appearance of actor Rowoon. The star of shows like Tomorrow and The King’s Affection, Rowoon has been known for his steadily growing acting roster and his demanding stature.

Rowoon in A Time Called You

Playing the role of Taeha, Rowoon showed up for a cameo as Koo Yeonjun’s friend in A Time Called You. As fellow after-class academy-goers, their friendship blossomed into something bigger and ended in a tragic car crash soon after a romantic confession. While the plot itself was not unknown, for the show’s storyline had been previously revealed in its original Someday or One Day, it was K-pop idol and actor Rowoon’s participation that left the viewers demanding more. A sorrowful BL (boys’ love) storyline between two friends, unaware of their feelings, it was already a plot twist meant to sell. On top of that, Ahn Hyo Seop and Rowoon’s off-screen friendship only added to the welcoming response by fans.

Ahn Hyo Seop about Rowoon’s cameo in A Time Called You

In an exclusive conversation with us, we happened to ask actor Ahn Hyo Seop about his thoughts while working on the particular scene alongside real-life friend Rowoon and how it came to be.

The short scene where you played Koo Yeonjun before the accident and saw Rowoon’s cameo left a deep impact on people. What was it like shooting that? What conversations did you two actors have before or after filming it?

Ahn Hyo Seop: I always wanted to perform with Rowoon one day. We felt a little awkward on set, but overall, we found working together on set quite fun. Once we went into shooting, we worked hard to stay razor-focused on our roles. I wanted to perform with a friend I actually love in order to create a brief scene about the love between Yeonjun and Taeha. I recommended Rowoon to the production studio, which is how he joined this project. The scene is all the more special because it was such a brief and emotional one. I’m just very grateful to Rowoon for joining me in that scene.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: A Time Called You EXCLUSIVE: Ahn Hyo Seop on if he would time-travel for love, talks romance ace title, more