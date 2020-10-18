  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde & Varun Sharma join Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's next

Rohit Shetty has signed Jacqueline and Pooja for his next film with Ranveer and this will be the actresses' first film with the blockbuster filmmaker. Varun, who worked with him in Dilwale, will reunite with the Golmaal director for this project.
3447 reads Mumbai Updated: October 18, 2020 11:49 pm
EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde & Varun Sharma join Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's nextEXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde & Varun Sharma join Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's next
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rohit Shetty might be gearing up to release his big-ticket extravaganza Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in plexes soon. But the filmmaker has already begun work on his next directorial venture. Pinkvilla EXCLUSIVELY revealed to you that it will star Ranveer Singh in the lead role. 

A source tells us, "Much like other Rohit Shetty films, this one will also feature a big ensemble of actors. But there are four primary characters in the movie that's loosely adapted from a play. The film has Ranveer headlining it but will also have two other heroines and another actor."

The same source reveals, "Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde are playing the two female leads in Rohit Shetty's next. Along with that, Varun Sharma will also be joining the trio. It's a madcap family entertainer with the trademark Rohit Shetty stamp on it. It's an out and out comedy. When Rohit approached all the three actors Jacqueline, Pooja and Varun to star in his film, they immediately came on board. They have all signed on the dotted line." This will be Ranveer's second film with Rohit Shetty where he is the main lead and he also plays an interesting cameo in Sooryavanshi. Varun Sharma too has worked with the director previously in Dilwale. But it is the first time Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde will star in a film helmed by the Golmaal maker. With such a big film in place, it's big news for all cinema lovers. But remember, you read it here first!

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty team up for another film

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Jacqueline Fernandez's team members test positive for Coronavirus a day before her TV commercial shoot
Newswrap, August 11: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in Kick 2, Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer
Salman Khan wishes Jacqueline Fernandez on her birthday as the actors collaborate again for Kick 2
Jacqueline Fernandez Birthday: Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu & others shower her with wishes
Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: Five times the actress gave fitspiration to her fans amidst the lockdown
Jacqueline Fernandez on Sushant Singh Rajput and insider versus outsider debate; Here’s what she has to say

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement