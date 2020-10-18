EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde & Varun Sharma join Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's next

Rohit Shetty has signed Jacqueline and Pooja for his next film with Ranveer and this will be the actresses' first film with the blockbuster filmmaker. Varun, who worked with him in Dilwale, will reunite with the Golmaal director for this project.

Rohit Shetty might be gearing up to release his big-ticket extravaganza Sooryavanshi starring and in plexes soon. But the filmmaker has already begun work on his next directorial venture. Pinkvilla EXCLUSIVELY revealed to you that it will star in the lead role.

A source tells us, "Much like other Rohit Shetty films, this one will also feature a big ensemble of actors. But there are four primary characters in the movie that's loosely adapted from a play. The film has Ranveer headlining it but will also have two other heroines and another actor."

The same source reveals, "Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde are playing the two female leads in Rohit Shetty's next. Along with that, Varun Sharma will also be joining the trio. It's a madcap family entertainer with the trademark Rohit Shetty stamp on it. It's an out and out comedy. When Rohit approached all the three actors Jacqueline, Pooja and Varun to star in his film, they immediately came on board. They have all signed on the dotted line." This will be Ranveer's second film with Rohit Shetty where he is the main lead and he also plays an interesting cameo in Sooryavanshi. Varun Sharma too has worked with the director previously in Dilwale. But it is the first time Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde will star in a film helmed by the Golmaal maker. With such a big film in place, it's big news for all cinema lovers. But remember, you read it here first!

