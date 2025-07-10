Superman Box Office Preview: James Gunn & David Corenswet film run time, screen count, advance booking & opening day

The DC Universe is entering a new era, as director James Gunn is all set to unleash his rendition of Superman on the big screen with David Corenswet in the titular role. The film is releasing amid tremendous anticipation, as the makers have time and again promised a great cinematic experience on the spectacle with this Superman Reboot. The film has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 10 minutes in India.

Advertisement

The makers are looking to give Superman a wide release in India on about 2800 screens, taking over all the shows in IMAX properties too for the week. The advances for Superman opened on Wednesday and the response has been very good, with tickets selling at a fast pace in the premium formats like IMAX, ICE and 4DX.

As on Thursday at 3.30 PM, Superman has sold 36,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – wherein the former is leading from the front with sales of 30,000 tickets. The superhero saga is looking at a final pre-sale in the range of 60,000 tickets to 65,000 tickets, topping last week’s release Jurassic World: Rebirth (56,000 tickets), closer to the Brad Pitt led F1 (65,000 tickets).

The first day business of the James Gunn-directed Superman is expected to be in the range of Rs 8.00 crore to Rs 9.00 crore, and it’s the journey from there to jump and put up a solid show over the opening weekend. Given the positive reports from the early screenings, it would be interesting to see if the walk-ups can take the film closer to the double-digit number.

Advertisement

Last week’s release, Jurassic World: Rebirth scored an opening weekend of about Rs 36 crore (excluding 3D charges), and Superman has the chance to top that and get towards the Rs 40 crore mark, though the trajectory will be decided by spike in business on Saturday. The film has benefit of IMAX screens, which Jurassic World didn’t have, and this has the potential to push the business by a couple of crore over the weekend, if not more.

Hollywood films have been doing well at the box-office over the last 2 months with the likes of Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning, Final Destination: Bloodlines, F1, and Jurassic World: Rebirth hitting the bullseye. The success run is expected to continue this week with Superman. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Box Office: Jurassic World: Rebirth hits the bullseye in India; Scarlett Johansson led dinosaur saga collects Rs 35.25 crore in 3 days