EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty team up for another film

After Simmba, the actor-director duo are reuniting for another project, which is an official adaptation of a play. Read inside for more details.

With good news of theatres reopening spreading cheer among moviegoers, actors too have resumed business. has three films lined up for release - two of them where he plays the primary lead ('83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar) and one where he has an interesting cameo (Sooryavanshi). But that's not all, Ranveer has already locked his next slate of films and he's working with all top directors again.

While we had already told you about Zoya Akhtar and offering their next to Ranveer, we hear he's signed another biggie. A source tells us, "Ranveer will reunite with Rohit Shetty yet again after their blockbuster Simmba. The actor-director duo will work together for their next project, a family entertainer in true Rohit style. The film that is a situational comedy will be starkly different from Ranveer's Simmba avatar and it's also a quick film which will be shot over six-seven weeks. Rohit and Ranveer had been discussing to team up for the longest time and when Rohit approached him for this movie, he instantly agreed to headline the project."

Another trade source informs that their film is essentially an adaptation. "Rohit's next with Ranveer is actually based on a popular play and is an out and out situational comedy. Work on it begins soon." Rohit Shetty will release his - starrer Sooryavanshi in theatres and start filming for this project with Ranveer. Currently, the script is ready and the pre-production work has begun on the film.

