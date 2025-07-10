EXCLUSIVE: Vikrant Massey led Shri Shri Ravi Shankar Biopic goes global; Narcos team on board production crew

Earlier in 2024, Pinkvilla has exclusively revealed that Vikrant Massey is coming on board to play the lead role in the biopic of spiritual leader, Shri Shri Ravi Shankar. Soon after, it was reported that the film, titled White, will be produced by Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain, with Montoo Bassi as the director. The pre-production for the film has been going on full swing over the last one year, and the makers are now all set to take White on floors from August 2025.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Siddharth Anand, along with his producer partner, Mahaveer Jain have roped in the production team of Narcos for the Vikrant Massey starrer White. “Contrary to the reports of being a life story of Shri Shri Ravi Shankar, White is set against the backdrop of the 52-year-long lasting brutal civil war of Colombia. The team will be shooting at real locations of the country, and have hired the same crew that worked on the globally popular web-series, Narcos,” revealed a source close to the development.

Interestingly, Narcos was also shot largely in Colombia, and the team of White is aiming to make optimum utilization of their experience through the shoot. “Right from the production crew, to the other key technical members, White will boast of a huge international crew, who have previously worked on Narcos. This stands inline with the vision of making a global project on the efforts of Shri Shri Ravi Shankar in resolving the 52-year civil war of Colombia,” the source added.

Advertisement

White goes on floors in August with a start-to-finish schedule. “Around 90 percent of the film will be shot in Colombia, and the makers aim to complete this in one marathon schedule. The remaining portions will be shot at a studio in Mumbai,” the source concluded.

Vikrant Massey has already started to train as an actor to step into the shoes of Shri Shri Ravi Shankar. He is doing reading sessions and acting workshops with the writing and direction team. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Yash to have a full length role in Ramayana: Part One with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi