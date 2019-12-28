EXCLUSIVE: ABCD star Lauren Gottlieb opens up on battling depression, being alcoholic & using prescribed drugs

Lauren Gottlieb, who was seen in ABCD, opens up about battling depression, being addicted to alcohol and using prescribed drugs and more.

Actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb, who was seen in ABCD, recently opened up on depression, being addicted to alcohol and using prescribed drugs as she was scared of failures. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Lauren shared her ordeal and how the term of 'best dancer' got to her. She revealed fearing failures, and hence went into a mode of self-abandon. Lauren also shared that she had been facing anxiety issues since she was 15.

"We have all been in that. It is just not about me. How many times have we not felt good and still gone outside and smiled because you have a job to do. A few months back, I went to the USA where my friend took me to a seminar and I had to address a few people, and I had my mask on. I suddenly broke into tears and that mask came out. I stood up in front of like 400-500 people and I felt more me. I felt ugly, I felt vulnerable but that was more me than ever. I thought no one would talk to me, but everyone came to me and said it was incredible," Lauren recounted.

Lauren stated that today she is in a position to speak about it only because she has learnt to let go. "I think today I can talk about it because I have come to a place where I have let go of so much trauma. We are all born free and then life conditions us and that is unfair. We are conditioned by our parents and others according to their understanding. You tighten up accordingly," she added.

About dealing with alcoholism and prescribed drugs, Lauren explained, "It is difficult. It is something I struggled with. It is just the thought that something outside might make me feel good inside. Nothing external can make you feel good. You then end up doing I don't need that drink, I don't need those prescribed drugs. I wasn't earlier dealing with the problem."

Lauren recently featured in a music video with Harrdy Sandhu.

