Over the years, Aditya Chopra has established Dhoom as the biggest franchise of Indian Cinema, which has grown from strength to strength with Dhoom (2004), Dhoom 2 (2006), and Dhoom 3 (2013). Over the last 12 years, there have been several reports about the return of Dhoom with the fourth instalment, and come 2026, Aditya Chopra is all set to take Dhoom 4 on floors. According to sources close to the development, Aditya Chopra, along with writer Shridhar Raghavan have teamed up to lock the script of Dhoom 4.

“Aditya Chopra has been closely involved in developing the story and screenplay of Dhoom 4 with Shridhar Raghavan. They are currently working on the story draft that’s worthy of the hype around the reboot with Dhoom 4,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Ranbir Kapoor, who plays the lead character, is also excited to get on a journey of heist on the bikes.

“Ranbir is the apt choice for Dhoom 4, and the character is also designed keeping his aura and personality in mind. The new Dhoom film is being designed keeping the global action standards in mind, and the visual pallete, as also storytelling will be very different from the already established YRF Spy Universe,” the source informed.

YRF is aiming to take Dhoom 4 on floors with Ranbir Kapoor in April 2026, and the frontrunner to direct is Ayan Mukerji, who is expected to deep dive into the pre-production after the release of War 2 on Independence 2025. The film is being planned for a 2027 release, with the intent to call it a wrap by the end of 2026.

Ranbir is presently shooting for Love And War with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and on calling it a wrap, he moves on to complete Ramayana 2. On finishing the two commitments, he commences the journey on Dhoom 4, from Summer 2026.

Brahmastra 2 and Animal Park are also in the pipeline for Ranbir. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

