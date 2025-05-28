EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor’s next with Raj Mehta and Karan Johar titled Lag Jaa Gale

After Good Newwz, and Jug Jugg Jeeyo, there is tremendous curiosity around the next collaboration of director Raj Mehta with producer Karan Johar. And Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Raj Mehta has locked the script of his next, and the film will feature the first-time pairing of Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor. A source shares, “Raj Mehta’s next is a revenge action love story to be led by Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor. It’s a script he has been working on for a while, and wanted to have a first-time pairing on board. He narrated it to Tiger and Janhvi, and both the talents instantly agreed to come on board the film.”

The source further informs that the film has been titled Lag Jaa Gale. “The team was contemplating on several titles, and felt that Lag Jaa Gale is the apt one for the story. It’s a pure revenge actioner with a strong love-story in the backdrop,” the source adds. Lag Jaa Gale is slated to go on floors towards the end of 2025. “It’s a big screen actioner, and the makers are planning to shoot for some path-breaking sequences in action ft. Tiger Shroff,” the source concludes.

The tentative schedule for the film is from October, once Tiger is done with the promotions of Baaghi 4, and Janhvi wraps up the campaign of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsikumari. Talking of Karan, the producer was recently at the Cannes for the premiere of the Neeraj Ghaywan-directed Homebound starring Ishaan Khattar and Vishal Jethwa with Janhvi Kapoor. He also has Dhadak 2 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsikumari, slated to release in 2025.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Lag Jaa Gale is slated to hit the big screen in the second half of 2026. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

