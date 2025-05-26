Sandeep Reddy Vanga is a filmmaker, who is often surrounded by controversies leading to all sorts of conversation around himself and his feature film. The filmmaker was recently hitting the headlines for a fallout with Deepika Padukone, who was confirmed to come on board his next directorial, Spirit with Prabhas as the male lead. The duo had creative differences, leading to a disagreement, and soon after, Vanga announced Tripti Dimri as the female lead of the cop-based action thriller.

Advertisement

And now, we have exclusively learnt that Spirit is all set to be an ‘A-Rated’ cop thriller with Prabhas and Tripti Dimri in the lead. “While the story-telling of Spirit is that of a quintessential Telugu entertainer, that has all the hero moments, the filmmaker is bringing a twist to the genre by spinning in an ‘A-Rated’ twist. Apart from the use of ample blood in the action scenes, Spirit will also boost of a lot of bold sequences featuring the two leads,” revealed a source close to the development.

The requirement to shoot for bold scenes has already been conveyed to both Prabhas and Tripti Dimri, and the duo has agreed to the same. “Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted to cast an actress, who would be comfortable with the sequences written on paper. He has promised a comfortable and professional atmosphere on the sets amidst the shoot to Tripti,” the source added. The said sequences were there on paper when narrated to Deepika Padukone as well, but the duo had amicably agreed cut down on moments, which are pushing things too far.

Advertisement

Spirit is slated to go on floors in October 2025, and is positioned as a ‘Pan World’ film, releasing in 9 different languages. The makers are in talks with advanced talks with Ma Dong Seok to play a key role, and the formalities are being figured at the moment. Spirit is the most awaited films of Indian Cinema alongside SS Rajamouli’s next with Mahesh Babu. Spirit is scheduled to release in 2027. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sajid Nadiadwala submits 2 versions of Akshay Kumar led Housefull 5 to CBFC; Film certified U/A