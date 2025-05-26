EXCLUSIVE: Rs 350 crore budget for Coolie; Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj salary revealed

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directed Coolie with Rajinikanth in the lead is among the most awaited films of Indian Cinema. The actioner rides on a formidable ensemble of Rajinikanth with Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Upendra, and Pooja Hegde among others. As the makers are all set to unleash with their film on August 15, Pinkvilla has exclusive updates on the financial structure of this Sun Pictures production. According to sources close to the development, Coolie is being made on a massive budget of Rs 350 crore, which includes the fees of Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

“Rajinikanth has bagged an upfront salary of Rs 150 crore for Coolie, which is among the highest of all time for an actor. Lokesh Kanagaraj on the other hand got a pay-cheque for Rs 50 crore for Coolie, which is again an all-time record for a director. The remaining Rs 150 crore have been spent on mounting the film, alongside the fees for other members of the star-cast. The total budget of Coolie excluding print and publicity is Rs 350 crore,” revealed a source. We hear that the producers have kept around Rs 25 crore aside for print and publicity, taking the total budget to Rs 375 crore.

Interestingly, the recoveries for Coolie are on the higher side, making it more of a risk-free project given the pre-release hype. “Coolie has fetched Rs 130 crore from digital players, Rs 90 crore from satellite, and Rs 20 crore from music rights. This takes the total non-theatrical recoveries to Rs 240 crore, leaving Rs 135 crore to be recovered from theatrical medium,” the source added.

Coolie is scheduled to release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi among other Indian languages on August 14, 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

