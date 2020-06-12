SPOTLIGHT EXCLUSIVE: Josh actor Chandrachur Singh reveals how a joint surgery resulted in a professional lull

Today the spotlight is on the Josh actor Chandrachur Singh, who in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, revealed what kept him away from showbiz for this long and how a joint injury resulted in professional lulls for him. Read.

In 1996, Chandrachur Singh made a stupendous entry into showbiz with a power backed performance in Maachis. He later featured in a couple of movies like Josh, Kya Kehna, Daag: The Fire among others. However, Singh was away from showbiz for quite some time and is now returning with Aarya alongside Sushmita Sen. Today the spotlight is on the Josh actor, who in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, revealed what kept him away from showbiz for this long and how a joint injury resulted in professional lulls for him. Over to him:

What kept you away from showbiz for this long?

The right kind of work was not coming my way, the kind of work which will give me some satisfaction, which is fulfilling. Also, I had my personal responsibilities which were more important, so that is why I was away.

Finally, what did you like in Aarya to make a comeback?

When I was approached by Ram, I thought this was just the right kind of project to take on. It is a different platform and I was a huge admirer of Ram’s work and then also Sushmita and I were supposed to work years ago and somehow those projects did not see the light of the day and hence here I got to work with her, so it was a plus. Everything seemed exciting.

How did you deal with the professional lulls you faced after a few successes?

I do agree but one has to take the good with the bad. The fact is that I have basically kept my hope and faith that time changes but one mustn’t lose faith in better tomorrow. That is what kept me going and kept me positive.

Do you think somewhere the industry did not do justice with you?

Not really. One has to inspire oneself when you are going through a lull. It is all about timing. When the time is in your tide, everything falls in place. You have to just wait, life is the biggest teacher. A lot of people have had lulled in their careers, they have arrived as stronger individuals.

I read that you suffered a joint injury while skiing in Goa. Did you lose out on movies post the injury?

In many actually, because It had also got to do with, when I was working in films, it used to get stalled, even though I did physiotherapy and all that, if my shoulder would get dislocated during the shoot, it would stop the shoot for some days, so I could heal. I did physiotherapy and surgery but the problem recurred. It was one of the things which pulled you down, professionally definitely.

Any regrets?

Nothing at all. You learn from your success and failures, you learn from mistakes. It is just a learning curve.

You entered showbiz at the time when there was so much competition. Ever felt insecure?

I just went with the flow. I didn’t think of it that way. For me, this was the place where I got the chance to earn my bread and butter and express myself creatively which is acting. You have to got to take everything in the right spirit. I did not take any pressure at all.

