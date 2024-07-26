EXO’s Chanyeol set to hold City-scape live tour concert in Seoul; Check schedule and venue

Chanyeol from the iconic K-pop group EXO is all booked and busy for the year 2024. After performing at various locations in different countries, the K-pop star is headed home to hold an exclusive live tour. Chanyeol has released the teaser image for his upcoming concert tour titled City-scape to be held in September 2024

EXO's Chanyeol to hold live tour concert City-scape

On July 16, 2024, EXO’s official social media account released the teaser image for Chanyeol’s upcoming activity. The K-pop star will be holding a live tour concert named City-scape in Seoul in September.

As soon as the news dropped the fans immediately became excited and checked out the ticketing process of the event. The show will take place at BLUESQUARE Mastercard Hall on September 6 and September 7, 2024.

Previously, the artist held his first-ever solo fan con tour across various locations starting in 2023. The concert tour was titled The Eternity and he performed in different cities in Asia such as Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Taipei, Jakarta, and Macau. Moreover, he also released a new digit single in 2023 titled Good Enough.

More about EXO's Chanyeol

Chanyeol made his debut as a K-pop idol as an EXO member alongside Baekhyun, Suho, Chen, Xiumin, Sehun, Kai, and Lay in 2012. Formed by SM Entertainment, they made their debut with the first EP, Mama, in 2012, along with the title track of the same name. However, their breakthrough came from the popular single Growl which is nicknamed as ‘National Anthem of Korea’ by fans.

The K-pop idol released his first solo song SSFW, in 2019. He went on to debut in a subunit called EXO-SC alongside Sehun in the same year and released the EP What a Life. Following his discharge from the military, the artist is set to debut as a solo artist in 2024. Moreover, he will also be making an appearance in the upcoming K-drama The Frog, to be released in late 2024.