Family by Choice, a K-drama starring Hwang In Youp, Jung Chae Yeon and Bae Hyeon Seong as three childhood best friends, is a Korean remake of the Chinese drama Go Ahead. It marks Hwang In Youp’s return to K-dramas after 2 painstaking years. He’s making a rom-com comeback post receiving some much-deserving global love for his projects, including True Beauty which shot him to fame in 2020.

Another victim of the "second lead fate", Hwang In Youp has managed to turn around his career by landing lead roles that would keep the spotlight on him for longer, and eventually also get him the girl in the end (hopefully)!

This time, he pushes the pedal from the get-go with a highly anticipated role, which sees him step back into a uniform at the ripe age of 33 and also don a doctor’s gown, all for the same role. With a lot of frenzy awaiting his character, Hwang In Youp has once again reeled in support from around the world.

About Family by Choice and Hwang In Youp’s role as Kim Sanha

The story, as mentioned previously, follows three friends who grow up as neighbors but become much more over time, as a unique family situation unfurls on their doorstep. The character of Kim Sanha, played by Hwang In Youp, is the son of Choi Mu Sung’s Kim Daewook, who feels abandoned by his mother. He coils back into a shell and then befriends the two other kids around his age, also seeking comfort from their own parental situations.

The show then moves to the advent of a romantic relationship between Kim Sanha and Jung Chae Yeon’s Yoon Juwon. Meanwhile, it keeps the coin tossed over the reactions from her father Yoon Jeongjae, played by Choi Won Young, and their other friend Kang Haejun, portrayed by Bae Hyeon Seong.

Watch Family by Choice teaser

Hwang In Youp Interview

In an exclusive conversation about playing Kim Sanha, and what it brings to his acting career, we asked actor Hwang In Youp about going back to his high school days, and how he relates to his co-stars Jung Chae Yeon and Bae Hyeon Seong. Revealing if his parents supported his acting career, the global favorite actor to go from second lead to main lead roles dished on similarities to his Family by Choice situation in real life.

Check out the full conversation below.

What was your feeling like stepping back into a uniform at 33? If given the chance, would you take another chance to act as a high schooler?

Hwang In Youp: I thought I was past the age for school uniforms, so I wondered, ‘Will viewers accept this?’ But their positive response has made me incredibly grateful. If I have the chance to wear a school uniform again for a meaningful story, I’ll embrace the role wholeheartedly and bring my best effort, embracing my responsibility as an actor, no matter what I’m wearing.

With the storyline of Family by Choice, there’s hope for a happy ending for your character. What do you think about playing characters with happy endings as compared to sad endings? Are you aware of the internet meme around your roles not ending with the girl?

I hadn’t really noticed the memes and stories circulating, but it’s heartwarming to see so much interest and love for our drama, and I’m very grateful for that. I also think it’s hard to label happy or sad endings as simply good or bad, as each carries its own meaning. As an actor, if I can convey a powerful story to viewers through my character, that alone brings fulfilment and joy. So, any ending can feel meaningful.

How would you describe the relationship Yoon Sanha shares with Jung Chae Yeon and Bae Hyeon Seong’s characters, and how is it the same or different from your real-life relationship?

Hwang In Youp: Yoon Juwon is like a ray of sunshine to Kim Sanha, bringing a smile to his face and showing him the world in a more beautiful, happier light. Kang Haejun is the same age and a friend, but to Sanha, he feels like a younger brother he wants to protect—someone he watches over with love, always supporting and encouraging his dreams.

Having worked alongside these two actors for almost a year, we’ve become so close that the comedic moments in the drama almost mirror our real-life interactions. We’re always joking, teasing each other, eating together, and communicating openly. I’m truly grateful to have met such wonderful younger siblings through this amazing production. The chemistry and playful dynamic between the three best friends definitely carries over into real life.

In real life, who are your Kang Haejun and Yoon Joowon? Do you have anyone like Yoon Jeongjae who can provide support and advice?

Hwang In Youp: I’m truly blessed to have amazing parents, just like Yoon Jeongjae in the drama. They’ve always supported me, through both the highs and lows of my life as an actor, and I’m deeply grateful for their constant love. I also have a wonderful younger brother, much like Haejun and Juwon, who is not only my best friend but also the person I love the most. In many ways, I’m fortunate to have a family as lovely as the one portrayed in the drama. Thank you for asking such a heartwarming question.

You enjoy a massive fan following in India, what is your message to the Indian fans?

Hwang In Youp: To our wonderful fans in India, thank you so much for your love and support. I will continue to work hard and give my best to bring you more great content. I sincerely hope to meet you all in the near future. Wishing you all health and happiness always.

What is your goal as an actor and what kind of projects are you looking to take on next?

Hwang In Youp: When I made my debut, I wanted to be an actor who people could always look forward to, and that goal remains the same. I also aspire to be an actor who can inspire those who are watching me from afar and chasing their own dreams.

