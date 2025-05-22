Final Destination Bloodlines Box Office Day 8 India: Horror thriller nets Rs 2.40 crore; eyes Rs 40 crore plus life run
Final Destination: Bloodlines continues its impressive run at the Indian box office, defying expectations for a niche horror film competing alongside a giant like Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning. On its eighth day, the supernatural thriller earned around Rs 2.40 crore, pushing its total India net collection to approximately Rs 32.4 crore.
The film, released on Thursday, May 15, has steadily built a dedicated audience over the past week. Despite limited mainstream appeal and minimal marketing compared to major blockbusters, Bloodlines has benefited from strong word of mouth and consistent audience interest in the horror genre. The trend is significant as the film faces competition from Tom Cruise’s latest franchise outing, which has been dominating screens nationwide.
Day-wise collection breakdown of Final Destination: Bloodlines in India so far:
|Day
|Collection (Rs net)
|Week 1
|Rs 30 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 2.40 crore
|Total
|Rs 32.40 crore
Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the film is the sixth installment in the Final Destination franchise. It stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana as a college student who inherits premonitions from her dying grandmother, warning of Death’s impending arrival targeting her family. Alongside Santa Juana, the film features Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Brec Bassinger, and franchise veteran Tony Todd.
Originally planned for a streaming release on HBO Max, Warner Bros. shifted gears to give the film a theatrical launch in March 2024, a move that seems to have paid off. Critics have praised Bloodlines as one of the franchise’s best-reviewed films, highlighting its suspenseful storytelling and inventive sequences.
With solid collections through weekdays and a loyal fan base, Final Destination: Bloodlines is expected to hold strong in the coming days. If the trend continues, the film could cross Rs 40 crore in India, marking a major success for a horror sequel in a market dominated by action and family dramas.
Globally, the film has amassed USD 116.9 million, indicating a promising run for the entry both domestically and internationally.
