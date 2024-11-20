Gangnam B-side Ep 5-6 Review: Ji Chang Wook puts up a tough fight but cannot patch the plotholes

Gangnam B-side starring Ji Chang Wook, BIBI and Jo Woo Jin among others premiered on November 6, 2024. The story has further progressed with two more episodes, with twists and turns that might leave one surprised. But does it live upto the expectations?

Name : Gangnam B-side

: Gangnam B-side Premiere date : November 6, 2024

: November 6, 2024 Cast : Ji Chang Wook, BIBI, Jo Woo Jin, Ha Yoon Kyung, Jeong Jae Kwang, Eum Moon Suk, Oh Ye Ju, Seo Tae Woong, and more

: Ji Chang Wook, BIBI, Jo Woo Jin, Ha Yoon Kyung, Jeong Jae Kwang, Eum Moon Suk, Oh Ye Ju, Seo Tae Woong, and more Director : Park Noo Ri

: Park Noo Ri Screenwriter : Jo Won Gyu

: Jo Won Gyu Number of episodes : 8

: 8 Genre : Crime, Thriller, Mystery, Drama

: Crime, Thriller, Mystery, Drama Where to watch: Disney+

Watch the Gangnam B-side teaser:

Gangnam B-side plot

The crime drama follows the story of Jae Hui, a sex worker on the run for possessing key evidence of the dangerous activities of several criminal groups. Both the gangs and her pimp, Yun Gil Ho, set out to search for her. After one of his girls is killed by the group, Gil Ho embarks on a quest for vengeance.

Meanwhile, Detective Kang Dong U becomes entangled in the situation, finding himself in the middle of an ongoing cat-and-mouse game. As the story unfolds, it will be intriguing to see if the culprits are caught and whether the secrets are finally revealed.

Gangnam B-side episode 3-4 recap

In the previous episodes, the hunt for Jenny intensifies from all sides. Gil Ho survives his fall and quickly returns to action, determined to save his friend. Meanwhile, Kang Dong U realizes that to find Jenny, he must first locate Gil Ho. He teams up with prosecutor Min Seo Jin, who is also seeking the truth. Together, they devise a plan, ultimately finding Gil Ho and placing him under their protection.

On the other hand, Noh Jun Seo employs his men to search for Jenny relentlessly. Her location is eventually revealed after a betrayal by one of her friends. However, the informant is kidnapped, and a threatening message is sent to Jenny instead. Determined to protect her friends, Jenny heads to an underground fight club called the Colosseum, where the wealthy gather for entertainment.

Gil Ho and Kang Dong U arrive at the Colosseum to rescue Jenny from Noh Jun Seo. While they manage to confront him, Jenny is taken away by Psyche. During the clash, Noh Jun Seo is severely beaten by Gil Ho and later hospitalized, only to meet an untimely death in his room.

Gangnam B-side episode 5-6 review

The story picks up with Noh Jun Seo’s death and Jenny being taken by Psyche, but the narrative quickly spirals into chaos. Without any explanation, Gil Ho is shown safe and sound in a room, while Jenny is in the hospital under Kang Dong U’s supervision. However, the plot thickens as Kang Dong U’s daughter, Kang Yeo Su, is kidnapped by the same people searching for Jenny. Jenny, upon discovering this, escapes from Kang Dong U, returns to the kidnappers, and secures Yeo Su’s release. In a shocking turn of events, Jenny is forced to livestream for her audience but chooses to jump out of a window, ending her life. This twist leaves viewers hanging, as the mystery surrounding the video that triggered these events remains unresolved.

As the story progresses, Gil Ho vows revenge, shifting the narrative from a crime drama about drugs and corruption to a tale of personal vendetta. In the following episodes, Kang Dong U is seen working as a chauffeur, having left his job to search for his daughter, who appears to have joined the same sex ring as Jenny. Meanwhile, prosecutor Min Seo Jin turns corrupt, accepting bribes to climb the career ladder.

Overall, the show feels like a disjointed mess. The plot is predictable, the focus is scattered, and it often feels like events are happening without context or purpose. Viewers are left questioning whether the characters are fighting for justice or simply pursuing personal agendas. The only redeeming quality is Ji Chang Wook’s charismatic and commanding presence, but even that cannot save the show from its pretentious attempt to be something grander than it is. In the end, it’s a stylish yet hollow attempt at storytelling.

Gangnam B-side 5-6 performances

In Episodes 5-6 of Gangnam B-side, Ji Chang Wook delves deeper into Yun Gil Ho’s psyche, portraying the character’s growing desperation and emotional conflict with a haunting intensity. His expressions subtly convey the weight of his choices, adding layers to a man grappling with morality and vengeance. Ji’s portrayal captures the essence of a flawed protector, keeping the audience emotionally tethered to his journey.

Jo Woo Jin’s Kang Dong U takes a darker turn, his once steadfast sense of justice now clouded by personal stakes. His performance reflects a man torn apart by guilt and determination, balancing quiet anguish with fierce resolve. Jo’s nuanced acting ensures his character remains grounded, even as the story becomes increasingly chaotic.

BIBI’s Jenny stands out as the emotional heart of the episodes. Her portrayal of Jenny’s resilience and despair in the face of relentless trauma is both heartbreaking and raw. She conveys a quiet strength that makes her moments of vulnerability hit even harder, leaving a lasting impression.

Gangnam B-side final verdict

Gangnam B-side loses its way as the plot becomes increasingly chaotic and hard to follow. From Jenny’s shocking decision to end her life during a livestream to Gil Ho’s revenge-driven mission, the story feels scattered and rushed. Kang Dong U’s struggles and Min Seo Jin’s corruption add drama but don’t tie together meaningfully with the main narrative. The lack of clarity and focus leaves viewers confused about the characters’ true goals.