Gangnam B-side Ep 3-4 Review: Ji Chang Wook and BIBI’s crime-drama brings thrill but is watered down with hillbilly plot

Gangnam B-side starring Ji Chang Wook, BIBI and Jo Woo Jin among others premiered on November 6, 2024. With two more episodes of the show being released, the plot has become more complicated as it delves deep into the city’s criminal world. However, does it live up to the expectations of the viewers?

Gangnam B-side plot

The crime drama follows the story of Jae Hui, a sex worker on the run for possessing key evidence of the dangerous activities of several criminal groups. Both the gangs and her pimp, Yun Gil Ho, set out to search for her. After one of his girls is killed by the group, Gil Ho embarks on a quest for vengeance.

Meanwhile, Detective Kang Dong U becomes entangled in the situation, finding himself in the middle of an ongoing cat-and-mouse game. As the story unfolds, it will be intriguing to see if the culprits are caught and whether the secrets are finally revealed.

Gangnam B-side episode 1-2 recap

The show opens with the story of Detective Kang Dong U, who has been ostracized by his department for putting a fellow officer in prison on drug charges. Living in a secluded town, he is unexpectedly pulled into a case involving a missing girl, who happens to be his daughter’s close friend. As he investigates, he discovers the case is far more complex than it appears.

The show also introduces Jenny, a sex worker on the run from a dangerous gang because she holds incriminating evidence against them. When the gang kills one of her friends, the cops turn their attention to the group.

Meanwhile, Yun Gil Ho, a chauffeur, and Jenny's ally, sets out to protect her, but he becomes a suspect in the murder of a young woman, putting him on the police radar. When the cops are about to arrest him, Kang Dong U decides to help him, leading to a tense confrontation. Gil Ho ultimately escapes by leaping off a bridge and into the water.

Gangnam B-side episode 3-4 review

In Gangnam B-Side, the suspense begins with Gil Ho finding refuge in an old shop, where he recalls moments with Jenny through flashbacks. These scenes add depth to their relationship, shedding light on the gritty reality behind Jenny's life as a sex worker, beyond the typical glamorized image. Episode 3 ramps up the suspense with intense depictions of the criminal underworld.

However, in Episode 4, the story takes an overcrowded turn, adding numerous subplots and exaggerated sequences, including an underground fight club called The Colosseum, unresolved murders, and inconsistencies in character arcs. These layers create a spectacle that ultimately loses focus. Important plot points such as the deaths of Lee Gang Su and Officer Yu Jun are glossed over, and Officer Min Seo Jin’s pleas for support from higher-ups vanish almost instantly.

Furthermore, the stakes for Jenny’s storyline feel redundant when her captor, Noh Jun Seo, later turns up dead. Though the action is thrilling and engaging, the plot becomes muddled with too many flashy elements and unresolved threads, detracting from its initial grit and tension.

Gangnam B-side episode 3-4 performances

Ji Chang Wook, Jo Woo Jin, and BIBI deliver standout performances that make the show’s intense atmosphere all the more gripping. Ji Chang Wook’s portrayal of Yun Gil Ho dives even deeper into the anti-hero role, showcasing his character’s layers and vulnerabilities amid the chaos. His subtle shifts in expression reveal the burden of responsibility he feels toward the women under his care. He brings layers to Gil Ho’s character, making him both flawed and oddly sympathetic.

Jo Woo Jin continues to bring an incredible balance to Detective Kang Dong U, a man caught between his unwavering sense of justice and the spiraling moral conflicts surrounding him. Jo skillfully infuses his performance with both frustration and determination, making every scene he shares with Chang Wook feel dynamic and charged.

BIBI, in her role as Jenny, infuses her character with vulnerability and resilience, portraying the harsh reality of a sex worker in the criminal underworld. Her performance is both raw and deeply emotional, allowing Jenny’s fierce survival instincts to come through without sacrificing the character’s complexity.



Gangnam B-side final verdict

The show raised high expectations and managed to deliver initially, but then began to overwhelm by introducing too many plot elements at once. Instead of leaning into unnecessary flashiness, it could have focused more on gritty realism while preserving drama. Twists and shocks would serve the story better if introduced strategically to enhance the plot’s purpose. Nonetheless, the series remains engaging and entertaining, despite its inconsistencies.

