Good Boy: Park Bo Gum as boxer, Kim So Hyun as shooter and more; know which sports actors will play in upcoming drama

Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun, Oh Jang Se, Lee Sang Yi, and more actors have been confirmed to star in the upcoming comedy investigation drama Good Boy. Ahead of the expected premiere in the second half of 2024, get to know which sports each actor will be playing in this exciting drama.

Here's which sports Good Boy cast will play in upcoming drama

The upcoming drama Good Boy will depict the story of the ‘Olympic Avengers’ who once won medals in many international competitions. Through a special recruit program, these medalists join the police force, chasing violent crimes and seeking justice.

Alongside the lead actors Park Bo Gum and Kim So Hyun, other talents will also boast their sports background in Good Boy. Here’s which sports each actor will be playing in the drama.

Park Bo Gum

Park Bo Gum will play the role of Yoo Dong Joo, who boasts a great few years of experience as a boxer. He is an Olympic gold medalist who doesn’t shy away from chasing criminals after joining the special police force.

Kim So Hyun

Kim So Hyun will take on the role of the female protagonist Ji Han Na, a resilient Shooting champion and an Olympic Gold medalist.

Lee Sang Yi

Lee Sang Yi will transform into a Fencing champion in Good Boy. He has already demonstrated his athletic ability in the action series Bloodhounds. Additionally, he has also played a patrol officer’s role in offbeat buddy-cop comedy Han River Police.

Heo Sung Tae

Heo Sung Tae will personify the role of a wrestler, who won many medals in big international competitions. The actor is known for starring in many dramas and films with extensive action sequences including Crash, Big Bet, Insider, Squid Game, and more. Hence his addition to the cast lineup promises a dynamic narrative.

Tae Won Seok

The Player 2: Master of Swindlers actor Tae Won Seok will embody the character of a discuss thrower in this upcoming mystery comedy drama.

More about Good Boy

Meanwhile, Oh Jung Se is set to play the role of antagonist. He will step into the shoes of Min Ju Young, a highly-regarded seventh-grade customs official. But behind his mask as a public service worker, he hides a different face.

Good Boy is being helmed by director Shhim Na Yeon known for Beyond Evil, The Good Bad Mother, and more popular K-dramas.

