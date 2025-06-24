Does Dil Raju regret producing Ram Charan's Game Changer? He calls it a 'first wrong step'

Game Changer, starring Ram Charan in the lead role, hit the big screens earlier for Sankranti this year. Following its release, the movie was a major dud at the box office and received negative reviews. Now, the film’s producer has reacted to bankrolling the Shankar directorial.

Does Dil Raju have regrets about Game Changer?

Advertisement

In an interview with M9 News, the popular Telugu cinema producer said, “When making big films with big directors, 100% problems are going to come up. Not only for me but for most everyone.”

“There was an editor’s statement about Game Changer once having a runtime of 4 and a half hours. That is true, and such interference is sure to come when working with big directors,” he added.

Continuing his words, Raju admitted that complications will come up and the responsibility of handling them lies with the producer.

Additionally, Dil Raju made it clear how Game Changer was a “wrong step” from his side and said, “In my film career, I never worked with such big directors like Shankar. Game Changer is my first wrong step. I should have clearly mentioned my points in the contract and moved into production, but I didn't. It was my mistake.” (Translated from Telugu)

Advertisement

About Game Changer

For those unversed, Game Changer was a political action drama starring Ram Charan in the lead role, which released on January 10, 2025. The film tells the story of an honest IAS officer who takes on corrupt politicians to protect the system and society.

With the RRR actor playing dual roles as father and son, the film directed by Shankar showcased an ensemble cast of performers like Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and more in key roles.

Following the movie’s failure at the box office, it is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

In an early interview, editor Shameer Muhammed, who partly worked on the film, recalled his experience with director Shankar as a bad one and regretted working with him.

Coming to Ram Charan’s work front, the actor is currently shooting for the movie Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The sports action drama is slated to release on March 27, 2026, with Janhvi Kapoor playing the romantic lead.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Trisha Krishnan labelled Thalapathy Vijay as epitome of professionalism, saying ‘he needs time to warm up’