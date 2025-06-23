Is BTS' full-group comeback scheduled for September 23? ARMY membership renewal notice sparks speculations

BTS ARMY might not have to wait until next year for their beloved K-pop idols' full-group comeback. BTS might be making a grand musical comeback in the second half of 2025. A June 23rd notice by BTS' fan club's manager sparked discussions regarding the septet's upcoming activities.

After HYBE LABELS quashed the March 2026 comeback rumors, fans are now speculating that the potential reunion will take place even earlier.

Advertisement

BTS' comeback scheduled for September 2025?

According to a recent Weverse notice by BTS' fan club manager, the ARMY membership card and membership gift will be renewed with a brand-new concept in the coming months. The card renewal date is July 3 KST, and the membership gift can be availed on September 23.

This sparked rumors that the date might mark a special day for the boy band. Along with the membership present, we might also receive the most-awaited gift of a full-group comeback.

Fans are abuzz with excitement over the possibility. They are expecting the release of at least a single, if not an album. Now that all the members have been discharged from the military, they might already be in talks for their upcoming activities. The BTS members have also been teasing new projects in their live broadcasts and show appearances.

According to the latest updates from BTS rappers RM and J-Hope, the K-pop septet will be gearing up for an album release, a world tour, and other exciting activities. Recently, V held a Weverse live, where he said that something "big" was coming up. The K-pop band's new music and tour are expected to create a massive economic impact.

Advertisement

BTS to have trillions of KRW worth impact with a single concert

According to a recent report by the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute, a single BTS concert can have an enormous economic impact, generating up to 1.2 trillion KRW. This figure is particularly significant, considering the group's last concert, featuring all members, took place in October 2022.

Moreover, forecasts suggest that BTS's projected annual sales could potentially reach around 1.87 trillion KRW, underscoring the group's immense commercial influence.

ALSO READ: What is Min Yoongi Treatment Center? All we know about BTS' SUGA's impressive 5 billion KRW MIND program