Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is titled in Hindi as Majadoor? Here’s what we know

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is slated to hit the big screens on August 14, 2025. Ahead of the film’s release, the project is said to be titled Majadoor in Hindi.

The Hindi title was recently revealed by the social media handle of Red FM India. While an official confirmation from the production house is yet to be made, it appears that Coolie would indeed be called Majadoor in Hindi.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is making the headlines as its first single, Chikitu, is getting ready to be unveiled. The track, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, has been crooned by him alongside T Rajendran.

The street-style Tamil banger will release on June 25, 2025, with a music video featuring the rockstar composer himself. The announcement was made by the makers with a promo featuring the musician alongside choreographer-actor Sandy Master.

Get ‘Chikitufied’ with Anirudh Ravichander in Coolie first single

Earlier in the day, the makers of Coolie teased the single track with a short promo featuring Rajinikanth. The teaser titled Chikitu Vibe showed the superstar with his iconic simple steps, brightening up the screens.

Talking about the film, the upcoming action entertainer is said to feature the veteran actor in a negative role. While the details about the film’s plot are still kept under wraps, stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao are making appearances with pivotal characters.

Apart from them, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will be appearing in a special guest role with an ensemble cast of actors like Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and more in key parts. On a side note, Pooja Hegde will be seen in a dance sequence.

The movie slated to release on August 14, 2025, will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. Interestingly, Coolie is said to be a standalone film outside of director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Cinematic Universe, LCU.

Moving ahead, Rajinikanth is currently working on his movie Jailer 2 with director Nelson Dilipkumar. The sequel film will be a follow-up to the superstar’s blockbuster movie Jailer, with stars like Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar expected to reprise their roles from the first installment.

